Kim Woo Bin, EXO’s D.O., Lee Kwang Soo and Kim Ki Bang’s new reality show by Na PD confirms release date

Kim Woo Bin, EXO’s D.O., Lee Kwang Soo and Kim Ki Bang are going to be a part of Na Yeong Seok PD’s most recent work You Reap What You Sow. The television network tvN announced on September 15 that the new show is all set to have its first broadcast on the evening of October 13 at 8:40 PM KST.

What to expect from You Reap What You Sow

You Reap What You Sow is a documentary-style refreshing show which revolves around a group of close friends and their trials and tribulations while farming as noobs. The heart of this series lies in the happiness and sadness that this group of people feel as they undertake the world of farming without even knowing the basics. The reality and simplicity of everyday planting and taking care of crops can be experienced through this exciting new show.

Roles Kim Woo Bin, EXO’s D.O., Lee Kwang Soo and Kim Ki Bang are undertaking

Actor and entertainer Lee Kwang Soo is the hilarious and sincere leader of the group. As for actor Kim Woo Bin, this is his first time as a permanent variety show member. He will surely steal some hearts not only with his charm and personality but also with his funny bones. Moreover, EXO’s D.O. who is known for his savage personality is also the maknae of this small group, so it will be interesting to see him in new colours. He mostly undertook cooking and being in charge of getting things done. Kim Ki Bang is the one with knowledge of farming and farming equipment. He passionately looked after their small field and put in a lot of effort so that the crops grow well.

Actor Kim Woo Bin’s last project was Black Night. D.O. was last seen in the movie The Moon and entertainer Lee Kwang Soo’s latest project was The Killer’s Shopping List. You Reap What You Sow will have a weekly broadcast starting October 13.

ALSO READ: WATCH: EXO’s D.O expresses his deep feelings of love in serene MV for pre-release song I Do