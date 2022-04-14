Kim Woo Bin & Han Ji Min star in an intimate and romantic poster for ‘Our Blues’

One of the most anticipated on-screen couples has been the pairing of Kim Woo Bin and Han Ji Min. The two actors look adorable side by side and though new, the couple has been receiving a lot of love from fans. Another reason is this marks the return of actor Kim Woo Bin to the dramaland after 7 long years.

‘Our Blues’ sees Kim Woo Bin make a comeback to the small screen as Park Jeong Joon in the role of a captain. He crosses paths with Han Ji Min’s character Lee Young Ok who is a haenyeo (a female diver) and also runs a bar. She avoids getting too close to people and only maintains friendship with many men causing the villagers of Jeju to view her in a bad light. Park Jeong Joon is a good-natured man with no big dreams.

The latest poster starring the two shows them smiling widely at the camera with the words, “Let’s keep the things casual between us and not let them get serious”. As per the first week airing of the show, the captain tries to protect her and get closer to her on multiple occasions. He observes her lifestyle from the outside and tries to know her. She only acknowledges his presence like the other residents of Jeju and does not treat him as anyone special.

It is expected that the next story in the omnibus will focus on their characters and we will have more insight into their relationship. ‘Our Blues’ airs every Saturday-Sunday at 9:10 PM KST (5:40 PM IST) on tvN and Netflix.

Join the biggest community of K-Drama fans live on Pinkvilla Rooms to get one step closer to your favourite K-Celebs! Click here to join.

ALSO READ: Our Blues Ep 1 & 2 Review: Cha Seung Won & Lee Jung Eun kickstart the tale; Kim Woo Bin & Han Ji Min peep in