Kim Woo Bin, Kim So Yeon, Kang Ha Neul to be presenters at the 58th Baeksang Arts Awards; Full list inside

Joining one of the most looked-forward-to nights in the entertainment industry are some of the most loved and rewarded artists. With an impressive list of dramas and movies nominated for this year’s 58th Baeksang Arts Awards, the eyes are all on the Korean celebrities who will grace the event.

As is tradition, last year’s winners from the Baeksang Arts Awards, have been called in to present the trophies to their successors. This includes TV personality Yoo Jae Suk and director Lee Joon Ik. The returning names also include Shin Ha Kyun, Kim So Yeon, Yoo Ah In, Jeon Jong Seo, Oh Jung Se, Yeom Hye Ran, Park Jung Min, Kim Sun Young, Lee Seung Gi, Jang Do Yeon, Choi Soon Jin, Lee Bong Ryeon, Lee Do Hyun, Park Ju Hyun, Hong Kyung, and Choi Jung Woon.

The awards night also gives you a look into the year that lies ahead with actors from upcoming TV shows and movies introducing and presenting throughout the night. This is also a teaser of what the nomination lineup could look like in the next year. Kang Ha Neul and Lee Yoo Young from ‘Insider’, Lee Da Hee and ASTRO’s Cha Eun Woo from ‘Island’ (literal title), SHINee’s Minho and Chae Soo Bin from ‘The Fabulous’ (literal title) and Yum Jung Ah from ‘Cleaning Up’. Moon So Ri, Go Soo, along with Kim Woo Bin and Lee Kwang Soo from ‘Unexpected Business 2’. Park So Dam from the movie ‘Special Delivery’ will be returning to an awards event for the first time since her papillary thyroid cancer surgery.

Park Bo Gum, Suzy and Shin Dong Yup will be hosting the event on May 6 from 7:45 PM KST (4:15 PM IST).

