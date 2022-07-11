Kim Woo Bin, Lee Min Ho, Son Ye Jin, Kim Tae Ri & more: Which actor’s comeback in 2022 were you excited for?

2022 has seen some amazing comebacks from our favourite actors like Kim Woo Bin, Lee Min Ho, Kim Tae Ri, Son Ye Jin and more! Kim Woo Bin began his career as a runway model and made his acting debut in the television drama ‘White Christmas’. He subsequently gained attention in ‘A Gentleman's Dignity’ (2012), and made his breakthrough with ‘School 2013’ (2012-2013) and ‘The Heirs’ (2013). Kim Woo Bin later starred in box office hits ‘Friend: The Great Legacy’ (2013), ‘The Con Artists’ (2014) and ‘Twenty’ (2015). In 2016, he took on his first leading role on television in ‘Uncontrollably Fond’.

In May 2017, Kim Woo Bin's agency announced that he would be taking a hiatus after he was diagnosed with nasopharyngeal cancer. He subsequently returned to screen in 2022 with the TV series ‘Our Blues’ and ‘Black Knight’ and also with the sci-fi action film ‘Alienoid’, directed by Choi Dong Hoon. Lee Min Ho is a South Korean actor, singer, model, creative director and businessman. He gained widespread fame worldwide with his role as Gu Jun Pyo in ‘Boys Over Flowers’ (2009) which also earned him the Best New Actor award at the 45th Baeksang Arts Awards.

ALSO READ: Shin Ha Kyun stars in the first teaser poster for upcoming slice of life drama ‘Unicorn’

Join the biggest community of K-Drama fans live on Pinkvilla Rooms to get one step closer to your favourite K-Celebs! Click here to join.

Which is your favourite actor’s comeback? Let us know in the comments below.