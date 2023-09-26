Kim Woo Bin opens up about EXO’s D.O., Lee Kwang Soo and their upcoming variety show You Reap What You Sow

Kim Woo Bin, EXO’s D.O., Lee Kwang Soo and Kim Ki Bang are all set to feature in Na Yeong Seok PD’s most recent work You Reap What You Sow which is a documentary-style variety show. The program will revolve around a group of close friends and their learnings, trials and challenges while farming as noobs.

Kim Woo Bin shares his feelings about the upcoming project

In a recent interview, actor Kim Woo Bin discussed his recent activities. When asked about how he has been doing these days, the actor replied that he is shooting for a variety show which is being directed by production director Na Yeong Seok. He mentioned that he is shooting with his loveable members. The interviewer next goes to ask about these ‘loveable members’ that he mentioned. To this, The Heir’s actor replied that there are a total of four members including Kwangsoo hyung (Lee Kwang Soo), Kibang hyung (Kim Ki Bang) , Kyungsoo (D.O.), and himself. Kim Woo Bin also jokingly shared his concerns and informed that the variety show will show a new side of him and that he is worried that it might be a little too new for the audience.

Kim Woo Bin was also asked if there were any actors that he would want to work with. He replied that he has never worked with his closest friends Insung hyung (actor Zo Insung), Kwangsoo hyung (Lee Kwang Soo), Kyungsoo (D.O.) it would be nice if we could everyone appear together, like in Ocean's Eleven.

More about You Reap What You Sow

The variety show You Reap What You Sow will have its first broadcast on the evening of October 13 at 8:40 PM KST. On September 25, the posters for the upcoming documentary starring was dropped. Actor and entertainer Lee Kwang Soo took up the role of the hilarious and sincere leader. D.O. who is the maknae was incharge of the cooking. Kim Ki Bang who has the knowledge and passion for farming will lovingly take care of the field. Kim Woo Bin will show a different side of his personality. The actor was last seen in Black Knight.

