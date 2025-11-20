Kim Woo Bin pens sweet note to fans after announcing marriage to Shin Min Ah: ‘Starting family with my partner’

Kim Woo Bin and Shin Min Ah are getting married! The power couple announced their decision to get hitched in a private ceremony in Seoul on December 20, 2025, surrounded by their family and friends only. Now, the Genie, Make a Wish star has dropped a heartfelt letter for his fans, who are lovingly called Uribin (pronounced Wooribin), announcing his decision to walk the path of life with his long-term lover. The actor hopes they can send warm support to the couple as they embark on their new journey together.

“Hello, Uribin. This is Kim Woo Bin. You all have been doing well, right? The weather has suddenly gotten chillier, so I hope you can stay warm and be careful so as not to catch a cold.

Today, I wanted to share some news with you first, the people who always give me unwavering love and support, even though I have many shortcomings.

Yes, I’m getting married. I’ll be starting a family with the person who has been my partner for a long time, and we’re preparing to walk the future together. I would be very thankful if you could send your warmth and support as we walk this journey.

Until the day we meet again, please be healthy and keep smiling. I’ll greet you again soon. Thank you always, Uribin.”

Shin Min Ah and Kim Woo Bin began dating back in 2015 and confirmed their relationship via their agencies after first meeting on an advertisement shoot. They have stuck together for the past 10 years, keeping it low-key and supporting each other with little public notice. Their love story is among the most supported in the land of K-dramas, and fans have poured unwavering cheers for their wedding confirmation after a decade of dating.

