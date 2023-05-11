Kim Woo Bin recalls being ‘scared’, worrying if he could return to work following cancer diagnosis

Korean actor Kim Woo Bin has been a Hallyu heartthrob for years now. Starting from the craze of ‘School 2013’, to the internet frenzy over ‘The Heirs’, and his role in ‘Uncontrollably Fond’, the star has been shooting up the popularity ladder with his many portrayals that painted him as the slightly bad guy but with a good heart. In real life though, Kim Woo Bin continues to have a heartwarming presence.

Kim Woo Bin’s cancer diagnosis and treatment

The actor was revealed to have nasopharyngeal cancer in May 2017, following which he went on a hiatus for treatment and recovery. His agency confirmed a complete break from all his promotional activities as Kim Woo Bin focused on getting better and began drug and radiation treatment. It is known that it was his girlfriend Shin Min Ah who also stayed by his side, offering her support. In December of the same year, Kim Woo Bin confirmed that he had completed the treatment plan for his cancer.

Kim Woo Bin about returning to work

In light of the promotions for his upcoming series ‘Black Knight’, also starring Song Seung Heon, Esom, and Kang You Seok, Kim Woo Bin appeared on the popular talk show ‘You Quiz on the Block’. Hosted by Yoo Jae Seok and Jo Se Ho, the actor was asked about his feelings when he went on a hiatus and if he was terrified. Kim Woo Bin admitted that he did feel 'scared' because it concerned his life. Fearing for his health, the actor spoke about wondering if he could return to work in the same way as before.

In the same clip, Kim Woo Bin touched on being called ‘Hot Pack Angel’ on the sets of ‘Our Blues’. The show was his comeback drama after 6 years of break and also starred Shin Min Ah albeit not as his romantic interest. The actor explained how the K-drama had a lot of older actors and since it was shot in an area with a lot of cold breeze he would prepare himself with 10 hot packs every day and hand them out to the team, earning him the nickname.

Kim Woo Bin starrer ‘Black Knight’ premieres on May 12 on Netflix.



