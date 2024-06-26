Kim Woo Bin receives support from Black Knight team during filming of All the Love You Wish For alongside Bae Suzy

Kim Woo Bin received support and cheers from the Black Knight team for his upcoming drama with Bae Suzy, All the Love You Wish For. Kim Woo Bin played the lead role in the 2023 drama Black Knight. The team sent him a coffee truck to express their love and support.

Bae Suzy and Kim Woo Bin reunited as the lead couple after 8 years. They had worked together in the 2016 drama Uncontrollably Fond.

Kim Woo Bin showered with support from Black Knight team on All the Love You Wish For set

On June 26, Kim Woo Bin took to Instagram and shared pictures with a coffee truck sent by the Black Knight team on the sets of All the Love that You Wish For for which he is currently filming. Black Knight was Kim Woo Bin's previous drama which was based on a webtoon and set in a dystopian world. See the pictures below.

More about All the Love You Wish For

All the Love You Wish For has been penned by The Glory's writer, Kim Eun Soo. She is also famous for writing hit dramas like Goblin, Secret Garden, Descendants of the Sun, Mr Sunshine, King: The Eternal Monarch, and many more. Lee Byeong Heon, who is known for Extreme Job, Be Melodramatic and Dream, will be directing the project. Song Hye Kyo will be making a guest appearance in the drama.

The drama is a fantasy romance comedy. Kim Woo Bin will be taking on the role of a genie that comes out of a lamp. He is an emotional entity and his feelings fluctuate frequently. On the other hand, Bae Suzy will be playing Ga Young, a young woman without much emotion. She releases Kim Woo Bin's spirit from the lamp and is granted three wishes. My Dearest's fame, Ahn Eun Jin will also be taking on an important role.

