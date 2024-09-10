Kim Woo Bin reveals learning martial arts and gaining 8 kilos to prepare for Officer Black Belt role

Kim Woo Bin has taken his commitment to his craft to the next level, revealing that he underwent rigorous martial arts training and intentionally gained 8 kilograms to prepare for his role in the forthcoming action film Officer Black Belt. The actor shared these insights during the film’s production presentation, held on September 10 at Lotte Cinema Konkuk University in Seoul, where he was joined by director Kim Joo Hwan and co-star Kim Sung Kyun.

In Officer Black Belt, Kim Woo Bin plays Lee Jeong Do, a martial arts expert with a 9th-dan ranking in Taekwondo, Kendo, and Judo. His character's physical prowess is central to the story, which revolves around Jeong Do's unexpected journey into the world of crime prevention alongside probation officer Kim Seon Min, played by Kim Sung Kyun. The duo monitors criminals under electronic surveillance, striving to prevent crimes before they happen, a premise that promises intense action and moral dilemmas.

To bring authenticity to his role, Kim Woo Bin did not shy away from the physical demands of playing a martial artist. "I trained in Kendo, Judo, and Taekwondo for three to four hours a day under the guidance of a martial arts director," the actor explained. This intense preparation was crucial for convincingly portraying a character of such high martial arts standing.

But it wasn’t just about mastering the techniques; Kim Woo Bin also wanted his character to have a commanding physical presence, which led him to gain 8 kilograms. "I thought it would be better if I appeared strong and able to overpower others," he noted, describing how he aimed to embody the character's physicality fully.

Advertisement

Kim Woo Bin's transformation for the character wasn’t limited to just the physical aspect. He delved deep into the emotional and mental shifts that his role experiences throughout the film. "The emotional and mental changes of the character were the most important to me," he shared. "It's fascinating to see how a character who initially chases after fun changes after encountering real work. I carefully dissected that process, step by step, in collaboration with the director."

The result is a character who, as Woo Bin puts it, “loves exercise and lives a happy life; a man who, rather than having a chiseled physique, appears solid and somewhat bulkier. I wanted to show a new side of myself," the actor concluded, hinting at the nuance he brings to this role.

The movie Officer Black Belt is set for an exclusive release on September 13.

ALSO READ: Song Hye Kyo cheers for Bae Suzy and Kim Woo Bin starrer All the Love You Wish For with pizza truck support; see PICS