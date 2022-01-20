Kim Woo Bin’s ‘Our Blues’, Moon Ga Young’s ‘Eat, Love, Kill’ and more confirmed in tvN’s 2022 drama lineup

tvN released a lineup for the 2022 dramas and we are extremely excited to see our favourite stars on screen! First one is Kim Tae Ri and Nam Joo Hyuk’s ‘Twenty-Five Twenty-One’, which will be released on February 12. Other dramas like Ahn Bo Hyun starrer ‘Military Prosecutor Doberman’, Kim Woo Bin, Shin Min Ah starrer ‘Our Blues’ and more.

‘Twenty-Five Twenty-One’ is set in 1998 and tells the stories of youth who find new direction and growth after having their dreams taken away. Two people first meet when they are 22 and 18 years old and fall in love years later when they turn 25 and 21. Na Hee Do (Kim Tae Ri) is a member of her high school fencing team. Due to the South Korean financial crisis, the high school fencing team gets disbanded. The South Korean financial crisis also causes Baek Yi Jin’s (Nam Joo Hyun) father's business to go bankrupt. This leads to a life change for Baek Yi Jin, from living the life of a wealthy person to a poor person.

Next up is ‘Kill Heel’, which is about the three women's intense desire to achieve success against the backdrop of the home shopping industry and the heated debate about human nature amid competition, starring Kim Ha Neul, Lee Hye Young and Kim Sung Ryung. ‘Military Prosecutor Doberman’ is about Do Bae Man (Ahn Bo Hyun) becoming a military prosecutor to find success and wealth. His job is just a means for him to find success and he looks forward to quitting his job as a military prosecutor. Do Bae Man and Cha Woo In (Jo Bo Ah) begin to work together as they break down evils in the military. During this time, Do Bae Man grows into a real military prosecutor.

‘Our Blues’ takes on an omnibus-style drama, which tells the story of diverse characters that are somewhat interconnected, in one way or the other. Lee Dong Suk (Lee Byung Hun), a guy born on the beautiful island of Jeju, sells trucks for a living. He meets Min Sun Ah (Shin Min Ah), a girl with a mysterious past, who has come to Jeju to escape that life. Park Jung Joon (Kim Woo Bin), a ship captain, falls in love with Lee Young Ok (Han Ji Min), a diver with a bright and bubbly personality. Jung Eun Hee (Lee Jung Eun), a fish shop owner, reunites with her past lover Choi Han Soo (Cha Seung Won). They cross paths in Jeju Island when he returns back, after realising that city life is not for him.

‘Shooting Stars’ talks about the people who work behind-the-scenes of the entertainment industry, such as PR teams, managers, and reporters, and clean up the messes created by the stars. It tells of Oh Han Byul (Lee Sun Kyung), the head of the PR team at an entertainment agency, and the flawless top star Gong Tae Sung (Kim Young Dae), who is also her natural enemy. They bicker all the time, but soon also develop feelings for each other. ‘Eat, Love, Kill’ is about Eun Gye Hoon (Yeo Jin Goo), a chef who sets up a restaurant in the town where his twin sister went missing 20 years ago. He finds himself randomly experiencing emotions one day, spontaneously crying and laughing, and it turns out that they are the emotions of a woman named Noh Da Hyun (Moon Ga Young).

‘Adamas’ depicts the story of twin brothers uncovering the truth from an incident 22 years ago. They fight against great evil in order to clear the murder charges of their biological father who was accused of killing their stepfather. However, after hearing that their father, who is about to face the death penalty, was falsely accused, they chase after the truth and dig into many secrets that is concealed by huge power.

‘Little Women’ is about the three sisters (Kim Go Eun, Nam Ji Hyun and Park Ji Hoo) who get involved in a case that leads them to fight against the richest and most influential family in South Korea.

Which drama will you be watching? Let us know in the comments below.