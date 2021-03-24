Kim Woo Bin selected as the ambassador of Jo Malone’s new perfume, looks charming in W Korea’s pictorial

Jo Malone London’s ‘Daydream In Color’, inspired by the Hawaiian hibiscus flowers has Kim Woo Bin look stunning in its brand pictorial.

Kim Woo Bin shows off his mature charms in the latest pictorial released by W Korea for the popular perfume brand, Jo Malone’s latest scent, ‘Daydream in Color’. Currently involved in the filming of Alien, he also plans to participate in various promotional and marketing campaigns for the brand, as he is selected as the new brand ambassador.

W Korea released a visually pleasing film first, which showcases the range of various scents under ‘Daydream in Color’. The various products are associated by the color of flowers the perfume is inspired from and we see a beautiful Kim Woo Bin dress up in alluring, breezy, bright-colored outfits showcasing his soft charisma. The Daydream in Color collection is inspired by Hawaiian hibiscus flowers that offer an exotic and a refreshing scent. The collection includes - Yellow Hibiscus Cologne, red Hibiscus Cologne, Frangipani Flower Cologne, Nashi Blossom Cologne and a Silk Blossom Diffuser. The colored bottles are for limited edition.

As for the April cover issue and pictorial of W Korea, iU will be gracing the magazine. You can take a look at IU’s fashion film, released today, here.

W Korea is one of the most popular fashion magazines in South Korea. They’ve collaborated with artists like IU, ASTRO’s Cha Eun Woo, IZ*ONE’s Minju, among others. It gives a great platform to the artists and models alike to showcase their wide range of talent in the fashion category.

