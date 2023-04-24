Kim Woo Bin, Song Seung Heon, Kang You Seok and Esom dare a dystopian world in new Black Knight stills

‘Black Knight’ has revealed more distinctive characteristics of its main roles in new stills. Starring Kim Woo Bin, Song Seung Heon, Kang You Seok, and Esom, the show promises a rollercoaster ride full of twists and turns thanks to its intriguing storyline. The new update from the show gives a longer peek at what the viewers can expect from the characters and the storyline.

Kim Woo Bin, Song Seung Heon, Kang You Seok and Esom

The lead role is taken up by Kim Woo Bin who plays the legendary deliveryman ‘5-8’. His first still shows the actor in action with a rifle in his hand as he stares right ahead with smoke flowing around him, very depictive of the desertified world. He further stands over the sprawled body of Kang You Seok who plays Sa Wol, a refugee. Hands behind his back the two seem to be in a serious conversation with the delivery man in attention. In another photo, they are outside, facing off. 5-8 sits in front of Esom’s character Seol Ah at the Defence Intelligence Command where she is in charge in one of the other photos.

Song Seung Heon is the heir of the Cheonmyeong Group. Arrogant and greedy he is protected at all costs by the forces around him, providing for him with the utmost priority. Sa Wol hangs out with 5-8, Seol Ah and fellow refugees in various photos, appearing lost and curious, determined to learn from the legendary deliveryman. Seol Ah on the other hand does everything to protect him, taking risks and putting the refugee’s safety before her job as an intelligence soldier.

About Black Knight

The show takes place in a fictional future where excessive pollution has taken over the world and respirators have become especially essential. Becoming the most important medium of life, oxygen has taken its place at the highest spot of human needs and greed. The dystopian world of 2071 with desertification has become the new way of life, delivery people have become life saviors and the last hope of refugees making Sa Wol dream to be one.

‘Black Knight’ premieres on May 12 on Netflix.

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook and Snapchat

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Black Knight Main Poster OUT: Kim Woo Bin leads charge to restore order in dystopian world