Kim Woo Bin surprises EXO’s D.O. with THIS special gift

Fans and Netizens are awestruck to witness the sweet friendship between actor Kim Woo Bin and actor and singer EXO’s D.O. or Do Kyung Soo. On August 2, the coffee truck company ‘Coffee Pong’ took to their Instagram handle to share pictures of a coffee truck sent by Kim Woo Bin to the shooting location of ‘The Moon’, an upcoming movie starring EXO’s D.O. to cheer and support his friend and wish him best of luck for the project.

The banners on the truck had heartfelt messages from the actor as they read “I am rooting for the cast and crew of ‘The Moon’, please take care of my Do Kyung Soo” and “ Don’t get hurt, Do Kyung Soo. Don’t get sick, Do Kyung Soo. Eat Well, Do Kyung Soo. Sleep Tight, Do Kyung Soo. Scream, Do Kyung Soo”.

D.O. must have felt really special about this token of love while he was working hard to shoot the scenes for his upcoming movie. Kim Woo Bin certainly knows how to surprise his friends!

Previously, the actor also displayed his bond with D.O. as he enthusiastically promoted the singer’s latest solo album by uploading screenshots of himself streaming the songs on his social media account.