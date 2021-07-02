  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Kim Woo Bin in talks to return to the small screen after 5 years

Kim Woo Bin is in talks to star in a dystopian Netflix drama. Read ahead to know more
5416 reads Mumbai
Kim Woo Bin at a promotional event Kim Woo Bin at a promotional event; Picture Courtesy- News1
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

After a two-year-long battle with nasopharyngeal cancer, Kim Woo Bin is finally healthy enough to resume acting and has already finished filming for his upcoming film ‘Alien’ and is in talks for another drama ‘Our Blues’. On July 2, AM Entertainment officially announced, “Kim Woo Bin has been offered a role in the Netflix drama ‘Delivery Knight’ [working title], and he is currently in talks to appear.”

Based on the webtoon with the same name, it is a futuristic thriller story following a group of people known as the delivery knights that press on deliver items to citizens in an unbreathable world and if Woo Bin is to opt for the role, he will be known as a delivery knight as well. 

Kim Woo Bin is known for his stoic bad boy roles in ‘School 2013’ and ‘The Heirs’ but his last drama ‘Uncontrollably Fond’ made him stand out for many reasons- one being it was his last drama before hiatus and furthermore, the drama had a sad storyline which brought the fans to tears. The drama is still talked about, five years later. 

We hope to see Woo Bin on screen more often as all his fans have missed him and it would be amazing to see him in an action thriller as well. We, for sure, are glad to see Woo Bin nursed back to health and ready to conquer the drama world once again!

ALSO READ: Kim Woo Bin and Shin Min Ah to go from real life to reel life couple in a new drama?

Which of Kim Woo Bin’s upcoming work are you most excited for? Let Pinkvilla know in the comments

Credits :News1AM Entertainment

You may like these
Netflix to produce another spin off episode titled Kingdom: The Crown Prince? Netflix Korea RESPONDS
Kim Woo Bin and Shin Min Ah to go from real life to reel life couple in a new drama?
Kim Woo Bin selected as the ambassador of Jo Malone’s new perfume, looks charming in W Korea’s pictorial
New Japanese thriller Alice in Borderland breaks records on Netflix: Should you stream it?
Answer some questions & we'll reveal which K Drama actor you will be stuck with on an island
Red Velvet’s Yeri and Pentagon’s Hongseok giving us old school love feels in new web drama posters