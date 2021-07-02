Kim Woo Bin in talks to return to the small screen after 5 years

Kim Woo Bin is in talks to star in a dystopian Netflix drama. Read ahead to know more

After a two-year-long battle with nasopharyngeal cancer, Kim Woo Bin is finally healthy enough to resume acting and has already finished filming for his upcoming film ‘Alien’ and is in talks for another drama ‘Our Blues’. On July 2, AM Entertainment officially announced, “Kim Woo Bin has been offered a role in the Netflix drama ‘Delivery Knight’ [working title], and he is currently in talks to appear.”

Based on the webtoon with the same name, it is a futuristic thriller story following a group of people known as the delivery knights that press on deliver items to citizens in an unbreathable world and if Woo Bin is to opt for the role, he will be known as a delivery knight as well.

Kim Woo Bin is known for his stoic bad boy roles in ‘School 2013’ and ‘The Heirs’ but his last drama ‘Uncontrollably Fond’ made him stand out for many reasons- one being it was his last drama before hiatus and furthermore, the drama had a sad storyline which brought the fans to tears. The drama is still talked about, five years later.

We hope to see Woo Bin on screen more often as all his fans have missed him and it would be amazing to see him in an action thriller as well. We, for sure, are glad to see Woo Bin nursed back to health and ready to conquer the drama world once again!

