Kim Woo Bin tests positive for COVID-19 after experiencing symptoms; All scheduled activities to be cancelled

On May 24th, Kim Woo Bin's agency AM Entertainment said, "Kim Woo Bin was tested positive for COVID-19 on May 23”. Accordingly, Kim Woo Bin’s photo call event scheduled for the opening of Jaeger-LeCoultre's Reverso exhibition was cancelled.

Kim Woo Bin was diagnosed with nasopharyngeal cancer in 2017 and fought for about three years. He made a comeback last month with the tvN weekend drama 'Our Blues'. It has been six years since he appeared in a drama since 'Uncontrollably Fond' (2016). He began his career as a runway model and made his acting debut in the television drama ‘White Christmas’. He subsequently gained attention in ‘A Gentleman's Dignity’ (2012), and made his breakthrough with ‘School 2013’ (2012-2013) and ‘The Heirs’ (2013). Kim Woo Bin later starred in box office hits ‘Friend: The Great Legacy’ (2013), ‘The Con Artists’ (2014) and ‘Twenty’ (2015).

In ‘Our Blues’, he plays the role of Park Jeong Joon, a captain with a clear and warm nature. He has been praised for his sweet character and the fans were glad to see him back on screen! He will also be leading Netflix’s ‘Black Knight’ as ‘Knight 5-8’ who is a legendary knight. He is also highly skilled in physical combat. He exists in the year 2071 where the world has been decimated by toxic air pollution. Only about 1 percent of the population has survived and a strict social class now exists. People rarely leave their homes and, when they do, they wear gas masks due to the air pollution.

We hope Kim Woo Bin has a speedy recovery!

