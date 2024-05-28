Kim Woo Bin was supposed to lead Pinocchio instead of Lee Jong Suk? Know why actor turned down role

Kim Woo Bin is a popular South Korean actor who is known for his roles in hits like Our Blues and Black Knight. Lee Jong Suk is a globally popular actor who has appeared in popular dramas like While You Were Sleeping and Big Mouth. The actor took the lead role in the 2014 K-drama Pinocchio alongside Park Shin Hye. Kim Woo Bin was initially offered the main role.

Lee Jong Suk's role in Pinocchio was initially offered to Kim Woo Bin

Uncontrollably Fond star Kim Woo Bin was offered the main role of Choi Do Pal in the hit 2014 SBS drama Pinocchio. The actor was considered for the part but later declined the role. It was revealed that there were some scheduling issues which ultimately resulted in Kim Woo Bin withdrawing from the project. Big Mouth's Lee Jong Suk and The Heir's Park Shin Hye became the final pick for the drama.

Kim Woo Bin and Park Shi nHye had previously appeared together in the 2013 classic hit drama The Heirs. Fans eagerly anticipated the duo to return as the main couple with Pinocchio but it didn't work out. Instead, Lee Jong Suk and Park Shin Hye got to show their amazing chemistry on screen. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now Advertisement

Advertisement

More about Kim Woo Bin and Lee Jong Suk

Kim Woo Bin debuted in 2011 with the drama Drama Special Series: White Christmas. He has starred in iconic projects like The Heirs, Twenty, Uncontrollably Fond, and more. In 2023, he took on the lead role in the drama Black Knight. He will be taking on the role of Genie in the much-awaited fantasy romance Everything Will Come True which also stars Bae Suzy.

He has been in a relationship with Shin Min Ah for years. The actors also worked together in the hit drama Our Blues. They display their affection and support for each other publicly from time to time. Even after eight years, the two actors are often spotted displaying their love for each other. The couple had confirmed their relationship in 2015.

Lee Jong Suk made his debut in 2010 with the KBS drama Princess Prosecutor and film Be With Me. Over the years, the actor has been selected to be a part of projects that have been received well by the audience. He first rose to fame with his drama School 2013 and the streak continues with back-to-back hits with I Can Hear Your Voice, Doctor Stranger, Pinocchio, W: Two Worlds, Romance is a Bonus Book, and Big Mouth.

In December 2022, IU and Lee Jong Suk were reported to be dating by a South Korean media outlet. They were revealed to be the New Year couple for the year. The couple have openly showed their support for each other.

More about Pinocchio

Pinocchio stars Lee Jong Suk and Park Shin Hye. The 2015 romance drama tells the story of a group of young reporters who work together to cover the news. Park Shin Hye takes the main role of the reporter who has Pinocchio syndrome and gets hiccups every time she lies.

ALSO READ: Kim Soo Hyun, Kim Ji Won’s Queen of Tears continues to be ‘favorite TV program’ even after concluding run