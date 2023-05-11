Kim Woo Bin’s Black Knight: Release date, time, plot, cast, and more; Here’s all you need to know

If you are a fan of Korean dramas, science fiction, and dystopias, then Netflix's upcoming series Black Knight is something you won't want to miss. This genre mix is sure to be a treat for viewers looking for an exciting and unique experience. Get ready to be swept off your feet! The show also referred to as ‘Taekbaegisa,’ is a series based on Lee Yoon Gyun's webtoon Delivery Knight and written and directed by Cho Ui Seok. It is being produced by Project 318 for Netflix. Here are some important details about the show before it is released.

The cast of Black Knight

The lead roles in the series include Kim Woo Bin as '5-8', who is the central character, Song Seung Heon as Ryu Seok, Kang Yoo Seok as Sa Wol, and Esom as Seol Ah. Supporting cast members include Kim Eui-sung as the grandfather, Jin Kyung as the president, Nam Kyung Eup as Chairman Ryu (father of Ryu Seok), and Roh Yoon Seo as Seul Ah. Other actors such as Lee Joo Seung, Jung Eun Seong, Lee Sang Jin, and many more will also appear in the show.

Date and Time of release

The show is set to be released on May 12, 2023, on Netflix. With a leading Korean visual effects team working on it, viewers can anticipate impressive visuals in the series. As is typical with most kdramas, the show is expected to have either 16 episodes that last an hour or 32 episodes that last 30 minutes each, but no official announcement has been made regarding this matter yet.

Synopsis of the drama

The description provided by Netflix for the upcoming series goes as follows: "Black Knight takes place in a future world ravaged by air pollution where humanity's survival depends on the Black Knights - who are not your average deliverymen." The trailer of the Korean drama describes how the Korean peninsula has turned into a desert with a mere 1% of the human population surviving. In such a situation, the delivery men are responsible for providing oxygen to the people to help them live, while the air pollution levels rise and oxygen levels drop. However, the task becomes increasingly challenging as time goes on.

Black Knight is a must-watch drama for fans of K-dramas, and for those who are new to the genre. With its captivating plot, beautiful cinematography, and talented actors, it is sure to leave a lasting impression. Kim Woo Bin adds to the appeal of the series, and fans will not be disappointed with his performance. So, mark your calendars, set your alarms, and get ready to embark on a journey full of love, secrets, and fantasy with Black Knight.

