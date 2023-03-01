Kim Woo Bin’s long-hair era making a comeback? Actor’s latest posts give all the signs

Kim Woo Bin has been at the receiving end of a lot of love from the fans of the K-drama world thanks to his many appearances. It is no secret that he is a charmer with a fabulous physique which he has flaunted multiple times thanks to his modelling career and handsome looks that have become the face of many shows as well as films. Following his career break that lasted from May 2017 when he was diagnosed with nasopharyngeal cancer to March 2020 when he was confirmed for a movie role, his fans have been eager for his TV comeback. Kim Woo Bin appeared in the omnibus TV show ‘Our Blues’ in 2022 but the role was not enough for the audiences to be satisfied with.

Kim Woo Bin’s long hair

As the actor was confirmed to join the cast of the fantasy film ‘Alienoid’, his role of ‘Guard’ saw him growing out his hair, much to the delight of his fans. If anyone thought that Kim Woo Bin looked handsome before, they couldn’t deny falling for him with his long hair. Now it seems, the actor liked his look just as much as his fans did, with the possible return of his long locks. In new posts shared on his personal Instagram account, the ‘Uncontrollably Fond’ star has hinted at a comeback of the hairstyle. In two successive collections of photos from the actor’s famed photoshoot in the past which caused an uproar thanks to his luscious locks and his bun, Kim Woo Bin brought back the memories from his long hair era.

Keen fans noticed that the photoshoot happened back in October 2018 and their hopes of the hairstyle making a return were soon shattered. However, this throwback is only pointing towards the actor’s liking of his own style back then and so we’d say there’s no need to feel dejected. Kim Woo Bin is unpredictable, so his long hair may make a comeback anytime!

About Kim Woo Bin

Born on July 16, 1989, as Kim Hyun Joong, he started out as a model and turned to acting soon after with a debut in the 2011 drama ‘White Christmas’. He and longtime friend Lee Jong Suk starred as protagonists of ‘School 2013’ which earned them their big breaks and launched successful careers soon after. Kim Woo Bin became known for his roles in shows like ‘The Heirs’, ‘Uncontrollably Fond’, and more recently ‘Our Blues’. He will make his small screen return in the upcoming Netflix series ‘Black Knight’ alongside Esom.

