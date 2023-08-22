Kim Woo Bin's loving gaze at Shin Min Ah steals the spotlight at wedding, delighting fans

Kim Woo Bin and Shin Min Ah are the power couple of the K-drama industry and are adored by fans. They recently made an appearance at a wedding which captured fans' attention. Everyone was going crazy over how Kim Woo Bin was looking adoringly at his girlfriend Shin Min Ah.

Shin Min Ah and Kim Woo Bin are an adorable couple

The couple was seen together at the wedding of their staff.' During the event, the Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha actress was also observed giving a speech for the newlywed couple. Shin Min Ah later expressed in a video posted on her Instagram story on August 20 that she was so nervous that she couldn’t remember how she delivered her speech. Both Shin Min Ah and Kim Woo Bin took photos with the married couple, and fans can't stop gushing over seeing both of them in the same frame.

Kim Woo Bin and Shin Min Ah have been together for over nine years now, and their relationship has garnered immense love and support from fans due to their unwavering support for one another. Reports indicate that Shin Min Ah’s manager tied the knot with the assistant director of Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha, a K-drama in which Shin Min Ah starred in 2021.

Shin Min Ah graced the wedding to honor the union of the two individuals who crossed paths through the K-Drama, and Kim Woo Bin also joined the celebration. Given that Kim Woo Bin and Shin Min Ah share the same agency, Shin Min Ah’s manager is also part of his company Kim Woo Bin works in. Fans captured and shared moments of the couple looking at each other, sparking excitement among fans who can't help but appreciate the depth of love they share. Kim Woo Bin's affectionate gaze towards Shin Min Ah has particularly resonated, tugging at fans' heartstrings as they admire the genuine sweetness of their connection.

Along with Shin Min Ah and Kim Woo Bin, other Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha actors were also spotted at the wedding including Kim Seon Ho.

Shin Min Ah and Kim Woo Bin’s Journey

Both actors first crossed paths in January 2015 when they were brought together for their inaugural ad campaign. Before this, Kim Woo Bin had been in a relationship with model Yoo Ji Ahn for nearly four years. The duo commenced their own relationship in July of the same year, an occurrence initially reported by Dispatch. The couple's respective agencies subsequently confirmed the news, solidifying their romantic connection. Now, nine years down the line, the pair's bond remains unshaken, and many fans hold the belief that wedding bells might not be too far off, eagerly anticipating their eventual wedding plans to be released.

In March 2016, during the filming of the drama Uncontrollably Fond, Shin Min-ah sent a food truck to Kim Woo-bin on set. At first, the crew assumed that Kim Woo-bin had arranged it for himself, only to be pleasantly surprised when they discovered it was a gesture from his girlfriend. In 2017, when Kim Woo Bin was diagnosed with cancer, Shin Min Ah stood unwaveringly by his side throughout his treatments, proving to be a reliable and steadfast source of support. Numerous fans have expressed that Shin Min Ah and Kim Woo Bin’s relationship rekindled their faith in love.

The couple shared the screen in the K-drama 'Our Blues.' Although not cast as an on-screen pair, fans rejoiced in witnessing the real-life couple's joint appearance in a K-drama.

