Kim Woojin drops MV for pre debut single ‘Still Dreamin’ and it will bring you to tears

Former Stray Kids member Kim Woojin dropped the MV for his pre-debut single. Read ahead to know more.

Kim Woojin, former member of Stray Kids, released an emotion-inducing MV for ‘Still Dreamin’ and the MV had it all- visuals, location, dance and music. Woojin expressed his feelings and situation through the song, he sang about his broken dreams, all the ups and downs he experienced but still hopes for better days. The feelings of sorrow and regret come through with the contemporary dance routine.

The MV takes place in a wide field where Woojin is seen running and trying to reach out to his dreams, to his destination. He dances freely and it has a healing effect as well. He hopes to fly above all the hate and judgement, to his true place- the fans who stayed and believed him. His light coloured outfits resemble his innocence and the dancers are dressed in dark colours, resembling the negativity and onslaught of hate he received. In the second verse, there are two sides of him- the one who has not let the negativity get to him and the one who is surrounded and drowning in hate. Each frame is filled with symbolism which leaves a lasting impact on the audience.

He left Stray Kids in 2019 due to ‘personal reasons’ but did not further explain his reasons and in September 2020, he was accused of sexual harassment by an anonymous person on Twitter. However, when he joined 10x Entertainment, the staff worked really hard to bring the evidence and the process of it all was brought up in a documentary known as ‘Finger-Killer’, released on their Youtube channel. The 5 part documentary goes into the details of the timeline- from the accusations, to finding the anonymous person and to presenting the evidence of Woojin’s innocence.

Now that Woojin is back in the music scene, we cannot wait to see the new projects he will participate and create.

Credits :10x Entertainment

