KIM WOOJIN new concept teaser photos for upcoming movie, Kang Daniel MV teaser & more: DAILY HIGHLIGHTS

WJSN BLACK’s debut album released, ‘EASY’ MV out now

Subunit WSJN BLACK’s first ‘My Attitude!’ is finally out, and the MV of the track ‘EASY’ is trending. The MV features all the members: Seola, Exy, Bona, and Eunseo. The overall vibe of the track, featuring surreal visuals and lyrics, is dark, thrilling, and undeniably sexy. With a fresh theme of criminal investigation and ‘the chase’, the music video is as good as a short musical movie. ‘EASY’ is one of two tracks in the debut album, with ‘KISS YOUR LIPS’ rounding up the track list. Watch the video below:

SHINee’s Taemin looks enthralling in new concept poster for 'Advice'

With Taemin’s third mini album ‘Advice’ due for release on May 18, a fresh set of teaser images have been unveiled. The images have an earthy colour palette, and feature Taemin standing in unkempt bushes that are littered with eerie things. Pictured during sunset, Taemin himself has simple clothes on, but with two fantasy accessories; silver claws adorned with gems on his right hand, and a dark, edgy sword. The mini album will contain 5 songs, including title track of the same name, ‘Advice’. Check out the teasers below:

Gummy, MAMAMOO's Solar & more talented celebs confirmed as judges for new KBS singing audition show

Judging the next big music talent in the country will be MAMAMOO’s Solar, Gummy, Lee Seung Chul, and Bae Chul Soo, who have been officially confirmed as judges on the new KBS singing audition show ‘That Song We Loved, New Singer’. Scheduled to air on KBS in July, the show consists of a different theme. As a survival show, the contestants will have to put their own spin on classic tracks from the 70's-90's that were loved by everyone. Aimed as a revival of the yesteryear music scene, the show has a very fresh concept. The show is currently taking applications via their website till June 20. Regardless of age, country and gender, anyone can participate, any one who has a passion for singing or loves songs released between 70s and 90s can participate. It is as of now, scheduled to premiere in July.

MV teaser released for Kang Daniel’s ‘Outerspace’ feat. LOCO

Second MV teaser has now been divulged for Kang Daniel's upcoming single ‘Outerspace’ with the version titled 'Trick' version. Featuring an appearance by LOCO, the teaser swings between monochormatic and vibrant sets/mods, and has Kang Daniel showing some great dance moves. Additionally, Kang Daniel also faces off against a group of dangerous apes, looking cool while handling a revolver. The fun EDM track is scheduled to release on May 13.

KIM WOOJIN looks incredibly charming in the latest concept teaser photos for upcoming film

We earlier reported that former Stray Kids' member KIM WOOJIN released a poster marking his pre debut season featuring a chocolate wrapper, raising curiosity. The secret’s out today as 10x Entertainment, KIM WOOJIN’s agency, released three concept teaser photos of the singer/actor’s upcoming film ‘Le Chocolatier’. The singer exudes beautiful charms, giving viewers a variety of poses with his mischievous smile and magical eyes. In another image, he looks straight into the camera with a hat, emanating beauty and power. The intense colors in the photos suit the singer well and raises fans’ curiosity for the movie ‘Le Chocolatier’ by making a deep depression. Check them out below.

