KIM WOOJIN THE MOMENT: Know date, time and schedule for India concert tour

Kim Woojin, the former member of the boy band Stray Kids, is renowned for his captivating vocals and dynamic stage presence. Since his solo debut, he has been making significant waves in the K-pop industry. Now, the soloist is gearing up to make a splash in India with his highly anticipated The Moment Tour India, 2023. Presented by Pink Box Entertainment & 10x Entertainment, this four-city tour promises an unforgettable experience for K-pop enthusiasts and Kim Woojin fans alike.

Kim Woojin has previously toured various places, including Paris, Manchester, London, Manila, Singapore, and Tokyo. Now, he is returning to India to connect with his Indian fans. The Moment Tour India 2023 promises an electrifying lineup of events.

KIM WOOJIN THE MOMENT TOUR in India details

Headline Act at the Road to Cherry Blossom Festival

On the 23rd of October at around 3:00 PM in JLN stadium of Delhi, fans will have the opportunity to witness Kim Woojin's captivating performance as he headlines the Road to Cherry Blossom Festival.

Mini-Concert and Fanmeet in Dimapur

On the 26th of October at 3:00 PM, the IMC Hall in Dimapur will come alive with Kim Woojin's mini-concert and an exclusive fan meet. This promises to be an event that will create cherished memories for all in attendance.

Headline Act at the K-Wave Festival

For K-pop enthusiasts in Bengaluru, the event will unfold on the 28th of October at 4:00 PM in Bengaluru. Kim Woojin is set to take center stage at the K-Wave Festival, delivering a show-stopping performance that is sure to leave fans spellbound.

Mini-Concert and Fanmeet in Mumbai

The tour reaches its grand finale on the 29th of October at Dublin Square, Phoenix Market City, Mumbai. The exciting event is set to unfold at 4:30 PM. Fans will have the chance to witness Kim Woojin up close and personal as he captivates Mumbai with a mini-concert and fan meet, promising an unforgettable experience for the last leg of the tour.

Know about Kim Woojin

Kim Woojin, the former member of Stray Kids, has been a prominent figure in the K-pop industry since his solo debut. In addition to his chart-topping solo music, he has contributed his enchanting voice to the soundtracks of beloved K-dramas such as King the Land and Reborn Rich, capturing the hearts of fans globally. Notably, Kim Woojin made history by becoming the first Korean artist to lead an HBO Max series with his role in Beyond the Wardrobe.

Further adding to his accolades, Kim Woojin recently earned the prestigious Top Artist award at the Asia Top Awards 2023, solidifying his status as a global icon. His music consistently dominates charts, both locally and internationally, firmly establishing him as one of the industry's brightest stars. With his chart-topping music and a dedicated fanbase, Kim Woojin continues to make significant strides in the music industry.

Advertisement

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook and Snapchat

ALSO READ: K-pop at Grammys 2024: BTS, TXT, FIFTY FIFTY, Stray Kids, TWICE and more among official submissions list