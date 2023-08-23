Kim Yo Han and Han Ye Ri’s awaited occult drama The Sense to be postponed indefinitely? Details inside

According to a South Korean media outlet, Kim Yo Han and Han Ye Ri’s drama The Sense dissolved the production team and was postponed indefinitely. The production team HiGeum Studio and the director Lee Jung Heum were supposed to work together for the drama but during the pre-production process, they had many scraps over the storyline and other aspects, causing them to eventually put the drama on hold. There is no confirmation of whether the drama will be picked up again or not.

Kim Yo Han and Han Ye Ri’s The Sense:

The Sense has been described as an academy occult fantasy drama surrounding four Shinyoung Catholic High School students who engage in some questionable after-school activities. There is also a suspicious teacher who has the superpower to hear, see, smell and touch spirits around her. The students and teacher come together after the former wakes up an evil spirit after 10 years of its slumber. The drama would show how the group would fend off the evil presence from seeping into the school or in the world as its intent is to only destroy everything in its path. The Sense was supposed to be Han Ye Ri’s first drama after getting married and she was looking forward to the unique drama. The cast was almost complete with popular young actors like Kim Yo Han, Cynthia and others. The director has now washed his hands off this work and is currently working on his next drama, but the story and the cast is still a mystery as he is working towards casting the main characters currently.

About Han Ye Ri and Kim Yo Han:

Han Ye Ri is an underrated and talented actress. She has worked on many indie as well as mainstream films and dramas like Haemoo, Dramatic Night, Hello, My Twenties! and Six Flying Dragons. Her last film was the critically acclaimed film Minari, which follows a Korean family fitting in a new country and how they still manage to keep their roots close to them. Kim Yo Han, on the other hand, is a talented K-pop idol turned actor. He is a member of WEi and recently made his drama debut with the Korean remake of the popular Chinese Drama A Love So Beautiful alongside So Ju Yeon, Yo Ho Hyun and others.

