Kim Yo Han and Han Ye Ri’s upcoming K-drama The Sense denies rumors of cancellations

According to a South Korean media outlet, the production team of the Netflix K-drama The Sense had disbanded, and the show's release had been postponed indefinitely. However, a representative from the production company Higround, responsible for The Sense, has clarified that these reports are inaccurate. They have denied rumors of any postponement or cancellation of the show.

The Sense starring Kim Yo Han and Han Ye Ri is not canceled

The representative of the upcoming K-drama The Sense has issued a statement clarifying the current status of the show. They have refuted the information suggesting that the production was canceled due to disagreements about script handling. The representative clarified that the script is currently undergoing revisions and the production schedule will resume once the proper adjustments are completed. It appears that there was a misunderstanding during the production process. With this statement, they have reaffirmed that the K-drama has not been canceled and is still in production, with plans for its release after filming. It has been reported that Han Ye Ri and WEi’s Kim Yo Han are in positive discussions about starring in the drama.

What is the K-drama The Sense About?

The Sense is an upcoming occult drama centered around a suspicious teacher and a group of students who possess the ability to see, smell, and touch spirits. The story unfolds within Shinyoung Catholic High School, where these students confront an immense evil spirit that has awakened after a decade of being locked away. The K-drama will delve into their efforts to ward off this malevolent entity from infiltrating the school and the world at large, as its sole intention is to wreak havoc and destruction.The Sense K-drama is directed by Lee Jung Heum of JTBC's Inspector Koo.

Notably, The Sense marks Han Ye Ri's first drama appearance following her marriage, and she is eagerly anticipating her role in this unique project. The drama's cast is near completion, featuring popular young actors like Kim Yo Han, Shin Shi Ah, and others. The Sense aims to captivate audiences by seamlessly blending the mundane with the mystical, promising to unravel layers of intrigue that are sure to captivate the imagination.

More about the stars Kim Yo Han and Han Ye Ri

Kim Yo Han is a member of OUI Entertainment's boy group, WEi. However, he is not just a talented K-pop idol; he is also emerging as a promising K-drama actor. Kim Yo Han's acting credits include notable K-dramas such as A Love So Beautiful, which is a remake of a Chinese drama of the same title. This role marked Kim Yo Han's debut as a lead actor. Subsequently, he appeared in School 2021 and made guest appearances in other K-dramas.

On the other hand, Han Ye Ri is a versatile actress who has left a significant impact on the entertainment industry with her remarkable acting prowess. She has worked across a range of indie and mainstream films and dramas. Some of her notable works include "As One," in which she mastered the Hamgyŏng dialect for her portrayal of real-life North Korean table tennis athlete Yu Sun-Bok, garnering considerable attention. Her appearances in productions like My Unfamiliar Family, The Nokdu Flower, Age of Youth seasons 1 and 2, Champion, and many others have further solidified her reputation as a skilled actress. She was honored at the 2013’s 49th Baeksang Arts Awards, where she received the Best New Actress award for her performance in "As One." Additionally, her contribution to The Nokdu Flower (2019) was acknowledged when she won the Excellence Award in the Mid-Length Drama category at the SBS Drama Awards. Her remarkable acting abilities continue to earn her acclaim within the industry.

