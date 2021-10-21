Kim Yo Han, Choo Young Woo & more give a glimpse of their bright future in 1st teaser poster for 'School 2021'

It is no drill, the official poster for 'School 2021' is here and we are so excited for it! The fourth part of the beloved school franchise starring WEi's Kim Yo Han, Choo Young Woo, Jo Yi Hyun, Hwang Bo Reum Byeol, Kim Kang Min and Seo Hee Sun is all set to premiere on KB2TV after the conclusion of 'Dali and the Cocky Prince', taking over the Wednesday and Thursday slot.

In the teaser poster, the lead cast members each pick up different tools as they begin thinking seriously about taking charge of their own future and how to shape their own futures. Written by Dong Hee Seon and Jo Ara, directed by Kim Min Tae, 'School 2021' depicts the dreams, friendships, and excitement of teenagers who choose a path other than the traditional entrance exam competition and for the youth who are placed on an ambiguous territory.

You can check out the teaser poster below:

Choo Young Woo will essay the role of Jung Young Joo, a transfer student with a hidden story and a past connection to the protagonist Gong Ki Joon, played by WEi’s Kim Yo Han. 'School' series is known for depicting friendships, conflict and bromances really well and fans are excited to know how the bromance between Choo Young Woo and Kim Yo Han will pan out in the series.

Join the biggest community of K-Drama fans live on Pinkvilla Rooms to get one step closer to your favourite K-Celebs! Click here to join.

ALSO READ: Rookie actor Choo Young Woo is a mysterious transfer student in new stills for 'School 2021'

What are your thoughts? Share your thoughts with Pinkvilla in the comments below.