Kim Yo Han, Jo Yi Hyun and cast participate in the first script reading for KBS2's 'School 2021'

Finally, we have a fresh update on KBS2's 'School 2021'! The cast of the highly-anticipated school series held their first group reading session recently. Starring Kim Yo Han, Jo Yi Hyun, Choo Young Woo, Hwang Bo Reum Byul and Kim Kang Min, the drama will premiere as a Wednesday-Thursday drama and will most probably air on November 17.

KBS2's 'School 2021' revolves around a group of 18-year olds who stand at an interesting point in their lives with their dreams, friendships, and heart-fluttering relationships ahead of them. During the drama's first script reading session, the lead cast of 'School 2021' got to test out their chemistry together for the first time, raising anticipation for their on-screen chemistry. On October 13, KBS revealed photos from the drama’s script reading. Main actors WEi’s Kim Yo Han, Cho Yi Hyun, Chu Young Woo, Hwang Bo Reum Byeol, Kim Kang Min, and Seo Hee Sun came with energy, and they were joined by supporting actors Park In Hwan, Jeon Suk Ho, Kim Kyu Sun, Lee Ji Ha, Kim Mi Sang, Jo Seung Yeon, and Kim Soo Jin.

WEi's Kim Yo Han, who plays the titular role of Gong Ki Joon, whose dreams of becoming a taekwondo player end after suffering from a life-changing injury. Since he has done taekwondo for 11 years, Gong Ki Joon feels lost because he’s uncertain of what he should do. Joining Kim Yo Han are rising rookie stars Jo Yi Hyun, is the ambitious Jin Ji Won who has an unwavering dream. Hwang Bo Reum Byeol takes on the role of Kang Seo Young, who is preparing for the entrance exam on her own to enter one of the nation’s top five colleges. Chu Young Woo is Jung Young Joo, a transfer student with a hidden story and a past connection to the protagonist Gong Ki Joon. The actors all immersed themselves into their characters and delivered their lines with passion.

Kim Kang Min as the energizer Ji Ho Sung and Seo Hee Sun as idol trainee Go Eun Bi also showed perfect chemistry with the lead actors. Jeon Suk Ho playing Lee Kang Hoon and Kim Kyu Sun as Song Chae Rin displayed fun chemistry as characters who seem similar but have different values. Park In Hwan in the role of Gong Ki Joon’s grandfather Gong Young Soo, Lee Ji Ha as chief director Goo Mi Hee, and Kim Min Sang in the role of the ambitious dean of academic affairs Lee Han Soo added gravitas to the drama with their detailed acting.

You can check out the photos below:

#School2021 releases their first script reading photos! Excitedpic.twitter.com/13u62kb39k — A Fangirl's Heart (@AFanHeart_twt) October 13, 2021

'School 2021' will air in November following the conclusion of 'Dali and Cocky Prince'.

