Kim Yoo Jung and Byun Woo Seok CONFIRMED to star in Netflix's romance film '20th Century Girl'

Kim Yoo Jung and Byun Woo Seok have been confirmed to star in the Netflix Original film '20th Century Girl' together! Joining them are actors Park Jung Woo and Noh Yoon Seo to complete the cast lineup. This will be director Bang Woo Ri’s first full-length commercial film. '20th Century Girl' will be released all around the globe via Netflix.

'20th Century Girl' is a romance film about the painful yet heart-fluttering first love of the 17-year-old Na Bo Ra of 1999, to whom friendship came before love, and the reappearance of her first love in the 21st century. Kim Yoo Jung will be taking on the titular role of the 20th-century girl Na Bo Ra. She enjoys Taekwondo and has a great sense of loyalty to her friends. Kim Yoo Jung will portray the various experiences and turmoil Na Bo Ra faces as a 17-year-old.

On the other hand, Byun Woo Seok will essay the role of Poong Woon Ho, who is Na Bo Ra’s classmate at the co-ed high school and a fellow broadcasting club member. Park Jung Woo will be playing Baek Hyun Jin, who is Poong Woon Ho’s close friend and the target of Na Bo Ra’s observation as the one-sided love interest of her best friend Yeon Doo. Rookie actress Noh Yoon Seo will be playing Yeon Doo, who falls in love with Baek Hyun Jin at first sight. She leaves for the United States for a heart surgery after giving her best friend Na Bo Ra, who swore eternal friendship with her, the task of getting to know everything about Baek Hyun Jin.

Meanwhile, Kim Yoo Jung who currently stars in 'Lovers Of The Red Sky' opposite Ahn Hyo Seop has been receiving a great response for her performance. According to Nielsen Korea, the August 31 episode of 'Lovers of the Red Sky' recorded average nationwide ratings of 8.8 percent. This is a 2.2 percent increase from its premiere ratings of 6.6 percent the night before.

