Kim Yoo Jung and Giriboy to collaborate on a new track by Dingo Music project single

On December 3, it was revealed that Kim Yoo Jung will be releasing a new song with 'Dingo Records', an ongoing project led by Dingo Music. Kim Yoo Jung will be collaborating with producer and rapper Giriboy on a special track.

Fans might have noted that it has been five years since Kim Yoo Jung's last musical release 'Together as One', the Global Nature Conservation Fund campaign song from back in 2016. In addition to that, she showcased her musical talents by singing the original soundtrack for her web drama 'Love Cells'. Fans of both artists are looking forward to Kim Yoo Jung's collaboration with Giriboy. Dingo Music has been releasing new tracks every month as part of their music project Dingo Records. Jung Yoo Mi and Colde recently released their duet track 'Enough' with Dingo Records.

Meanwhile, Kim Yoo Jung and Byun Woo Seok have been confirmed to star in the Netflix Original film '20th Century Girl' together! Joining them are actors Park Jung Woo and Noh Yoon Seo to complete the cast lineup. This will be director Bang Woo Ri’s first full-length commercial film. '20th Century Girl' will be released all around the globe via Netflix.

'20th Century Girl' is a romance film about the painful yet heart-fluttering first love of the 17-year-old Na Bo Ra of 1999, to whom friendship came before love, and the reappearance of her first love in the 21st century. Kim Yoo Jung will be taking on the titular role of the 20th-century girl Na Bo Ra. She enjoys Taekwondo and has a great sense of loyalty to her friends. Kim Yoo Jung will portray the various experiences and turmoil Na Bo Ra faces as a 17-year-old.

Join the biggest community of K-Drama fans live on Pinkvilla Rooms to get one step closer to your favourite K-Celebs! Click here to join.

ALSO READ: 'Lovers Of The Red Sky' star Kim Yoo Jung makes a generous donation in conjunction with her birthday

What are your thoughts? Share your thoughts with Pinkvilla in the comments below.