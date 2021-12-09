Kim Yoo Jung and Shin Dong Yup to host the 2021 SBS Drama Awards

Shin Dong Yup and Kim Yoo Jung will be hosting the 2021 SBS Drama Awards! The two celebrities were MCs last year, and they will once again present great teamwork for this year’s ceremony. The 2021 SBS Drama Awards is scheduled to take place on December 31 at 9 pm KST (5:30 pm IST).

Shin Dong Yup is one of the most prominent MCs of the South Korean entertainment industry and currently the MC of many SBS shows, including 'My Little Old Boy' and 'TV Animal Farm.' This year marks his fifth year hosting the event. Kim Yoo Jung, who made a mark with the hit SBS drama 'Lovers of the Red Sky.' This is her second time hosting the ceremony with Shin Dong Yup.

The 2021 SBS Drama Awards, which is scheduled to take place at the end of the year, will take measures to prevent the spread of Covid 19 and ensure the safety of its participants. Like last year, tables will not be set up in the audience area. Instead, the actors will wait in their respective waiting areas and come up to the stage when the presenter calls their name.

For safety purposes, the trophy will be placed on a table for the award winner to take it themselves. The MCs will use their personal microphones, and the microphones on stage will be disinfected and have their covers replaced after each award is presented. All personnel entering the building will have to pre-register and confirm their vaccination status. The people who have not been vaccinated yet will have to submit a negative Covid 19 test result.

