Kim Yoo Jung, Kim Young Dae’s Dear X OTT Release: When and where to watch, what to expect and cast lineup

From romance to revenge, this month’s one of most anticipated releases, Dear X, promises a lot of entertainment for viewers. Starring Kim Yoo Jung in the lead role alongside Kim Young Dae and Kim Do Hoon, the upcoming K-drama packs a punch. All set to premiere on November 6, 2025, fans have been waiting with bated breath for the drop.

When and where to watch Dear X?

The melo-thriller where Kim Yoo Jung returns to the small screens as a complex woman with a troublesome past in one of her most challenging roles ever, Dear X, is all set to premiere on TVING with its first 4 episodes on November 6, 2025, at 6 pm KST (2:30 pm IST), and on HBO Max at 6:30 pm KST (3 pm IST). It will be followed by 2 episodes per week, covering a total of 12 parts across five weeks. Dear X will also be available to stream on Viki internationally, as well as on Disney+ in select regions (Japan).

What is Dear X about?

The story follows Baek Ah Jin, a skilled and famed actress who carries the secrets of her past with her. Mistreated during her childhood, she grows up to become a formidable force in the world and uses her manipulative skills to turn the tide in her favor. Appearing nice and good-natured on the surface, she harbors selfish intentions that float to the top, allowing her to hide her emotions and use them to aid herself.

She has her childhood friend, Yoon Jun Seo, by her side, who stops at nothing to love and support her. But suddenly, he ends up wanting her downfall. Kim Jae Oh becomes her unexpected confidante and gets protective, giving room for jealousy to rise.

Cast lineup for Dear X

Other actors appearing on the show include Lee Yul Eum, Kim Yi Kyung, Bae Soo Bin, Kim Yoo Mi, and Kim Ji Young, with special appearances from Hwang In Yeop and Kim Ji Hoon.

ALSO READ: Dear X stars Kim Yoo Jung and Kim Do Hoon laugh off dating rumors, director offers more photos as ‘proof’