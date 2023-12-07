Kim Yoo Jung, Shin Dong Yup to reunite as MCs for 2023 SBS Drama Awards; Date, time, where to watch, and more

Kim Yoo Jung and Shin Dong Yup would be hosting the SBS Drama Awards 2023 once again this year and would be showcasing their synergy. The award ceremony is scheduled to take place at the end of this month and would be applauding the best of the K-drama industry. Here are all the details of the upcoming event.

Kim Yoo Jung and Shin Dong Yup to host SBS Drama Awards 2023

On December 7, SBS announced that Kim Yoo Jung and Shin Dong Yup would be hosting the SBS Drama Awards 2023. The two were co-MCs in 2020 and 2021. Once more, they would be reuniting for this year's ceremony as well. This would mark Shin Dong Yup's seventh time hosting the SBS Drama Awards.

Kim Yoo Jung would be taking on the role of an MC at the SBS Drama Awards for the third time. Her and Song Kang's romance comedy My Demon is currently airing on Netflix and SBS. My Demon tells the story of a cool-headed successor of a big company, Do Do Hee, and a cheeky demon Jung Koo Won who lives on by making deals with humans. The two get involved in a contract marriage as it will benefit their personal agendas.

Advertisement

SBS Drama Awards 2023: When and where to watch

SBS Drama Awards 2023 is scheduled for 29 December and will start airing from 8:35 pm KST which is 5:05 IST. The event would be telecast on SBS.

More about Kim Yoo Jung and Shin Dong Yup

Kim Yoo Jung made her debut as a child actor in 2004 with the movie DMZ, bimujang jidae. Her first lead role in a drama was in Angry Mom which was released in 2015. She gained global popularity with Love in the Moonlight in 2016 which also starred Park Bo Gum. Following this, she also appeared in successful dramas like Backstreet Rookie and Lovers of the Red Sky.

Shin Dong Yup is a comedian and entertainer who has hosted many television shows like Saturday Night Live Korea, Amazing Saturday, Risqué Business and many more.

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook , and Snapchat

ALSO READ: My Demon: Release date, time, cast, plot, where to watch and other details