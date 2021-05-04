Kim Yoo Jung in talks to star opposite Byeon Woo Seok in new romance film, Twentieth Century Girl

Both the actors are positively reviewing the offer. Read on to find out.

The year 2021 seems exciting as we get to watch Kim Yoo Jung opposite the handsome and talented Ahn Hyo Seop in the new historical fantasy romance drama, RedSky and if things go well, opposite Byeon Woo Seok of Record Of Youth fame! Kim Yoo Jung and Byeon Woo Seok are amid discussions to star in the new Netflix romance film, Twentieth Century Girl.

However, their respective agencies, Kim Yoo Jung’s agency Awesome ENT and Byeon Woo Seok’s agency VARO Entertainment responded saying that their respective clients have received the offer and are positively considering the film, but so far haven't signed on the dotted line. Twentieth Century Girl is said to be a romance film going back and forth between 1999 and the present. It will be directed by Bang Woo Ri, who has been appreciated for her short films such as It’s a visiting day and The Cover Letter. Twentieth Century Girl will be Bang Woo Ri's first full-length commercial film.

If she accepts, this will mark Kim Yoo Jung's debut on the international streaming platform Netflix and Byeon Woo Seok will be greeting fans post the success of Record Of Youth. Currently, Kim Yoo Jung is busy filming for the historical romance series titled RedSky opposite Ahn Hyo Seop and Byeon Woo Seok will next star in Thinking Of The Moon When The Flower Blooms with Girl's Day's Hyeri and Yoo Seung Ho.

