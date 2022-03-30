Kim Young Dae and Lee Sung Kyung are polar opposites in new tvN drama character teasers; Main poster released

On March 25, tvN released two teaser videos for 'Shooting Stars' that give a glimpse into the characters in the drama of the main characters, Lee Sung Kyung (Oh Han Byeol) and Kim Young Dae (Gong Tae Seong). The 'Han Byeol teaser video' starts by illuminating Han Byeol, who is attracting attention as a 'publicity goddess' with a professional handling of work, a nice personality, and a radiant beauty in the entertainment industry where accidents do not stop. In particular, she draws attention with a rational attitude that draws a line, saying, "If you feel romantic feelings for a celebrity, you can't work."

Furthermore, Han Byeol's gaze stared at Tae Seong with a shaking pupil with the question 'Have you never seen anyone excited?' is included in the ending, raising questions about what Han Byeol's true feelings toward Tae Seong are. On the other hand, the 'Gong Tae Seong teaser video' draws attention while going back and forth between the main job and daily life. Showing off the presence of a top star with perfectly managed visuals and gentle manners, he threw off his 'capitalist image' as soon as he got out of the spotlight.

His true personality comes out when he is around Oh Han Byeol, he fights and argues with her like a couple of elementary children. Tae Sung's special interest in Hanbyul is revealed, stimulating the excitement. The video ends with Tae Seong saying, “I’m curious about you and it's making me crazy.”

On March 30th, tvN also released the main poster that captured the romantic moment of Lee Sung Kyung and Kim Young Dae. Sitting opposite to one side of the filming set, where preparations are in full swing, Lee Sung Kyung is stroking Kim Young Dae's hair, and Kim Young Dae just gazes into Lee Sung Kyung’s eyes.

