Kim Young Dae and Lee Sung Kyung introduce their world in character posters for ‘Shooting Stars’

On April 6, tvN unveiled the character posters for the main cast of ‘Shooting Stars’- Lee Sung Kyung and Kim Young Dae. First of all, Lee Sung Kyung's character poster captures the eye by capturing the presence of 'a star that illuminates the stars'. 'Shooting Stars' is scheduled to premiere on April 22nd at 7:10 PM IST.

Through the appearance of concentrating on her work on one side of the set with the lights turned off, you can get a glimpse of her job site, working silently for the star. Above all, Lee Sung Kyung's smile, which brightens the dark backstage, sparkles like a star in the night sky.

Kim Young Dae's character poster perfectly captures the aura of a top star, befitting the phrase 'the most dazzling star'. He is seen filming with a perfectly set appearance, and his unrealistic visuals, intense eyes, and confident poses arouse admiration. At the same time, the gaze that seems to be pointed at someone through the camera and staff in front of him creates excitement.

It is a romantic comedy depicting the real-life stories of people who shed blood, sweat and tears like managers, public relations teams, reporters, etc., who are at the forefront of the entertainment industry, are expected to playfully capture the intense life and heart-fluttering romance.

What do you think of the character posters? Let us know in the comments below.