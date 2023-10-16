Kim Young Dae and Pyo Ye Jin pensively embrace in Moon in the Day poster; To premiere on THIS date

Moon in the Day is generating a lot of buzz, and it's not just the storyline that's captivating audiences, but also the spellbinding chemistry between its leads, Shooting Star actor Kim Young Dae and Taxi Driver actress Pyo Ye Jin. The recently unveiled poster for the drama encapsulates the sad yet romantic vibes that are sure to grip viewers.

Moon in the Day poster

In the recently unveiled poster for Moon in the Day, Han Jun Oh (Kim Young Dae) and Kang Young Hwa (Pyo Ye Jin) are immersed in a poignant and romantic ambience. Kang Young Hwa leans tenderly on Han Jun Oh's shoulder, their expressions filled with deep emotions. As they clasp each other's hands, the sword gripped in Han Jun Oh's other hand hints at a melancholic love story between them. The accompanying text, "A fate that cannot be escaped," ignites intrigue about the unfolding narrative that lies ahead. With a backdrop that exudes sadness and romance, it's evident that the show will explore a range of emotions and themes that will keep viewers on the edge of their seats.

Kim Young Dae and Pyo Ye Jin’s chemistry

Kim Young Dae and Pyo Ye Jin, both rising stars in the Korean entertainment industry, are set to embark on a journey that promises to be emotionally charged. Their chemistry on the poster is palpable, leaving fans excited to see the story that unfolds between these two talented actors.

Kim Young Dae embraces a double role, portraying both Han Jun Oh, a renowned Korean superstar, and Do Ha, an aristocratic figure from the Silla Dynasty. Meanwhile, Pyo Ye Jin steps into the dual roles of Kang Young Hwa, a former firefighter turned protector, and Ha Ni Ta, the last surviving member of a noble lineage from Daegaya, an ancient city-state within the Silla Dynasty.

Moon in the Day storyline

ENA's upcoming series, adapted from the popular webtoon Moon in the Day explores a haunting and poignant love affair that unfolds over 1,500 years. Weaving between historical and contemporary settings, the show will trace the journey of a man trapped in time by his lover's hand, and a woman who has forgotten her past life, forever caught in a perpetual current of existence.

As the release date of Moon in the Day draws nearer i.e. 1st of November, fans are eager to learn more about the storyline, characters, and unique narrative that will unfold. The poster has set the stage for an emotional rollercoaster, and it's safe to say that audiences are in for a gripping, heart-wrenching experience.

