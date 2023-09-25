Kim Young Dae and Pyo Ye Jin's pensive teaser for Moon In The Day unveiled with character posters

Moon In The Day is an upcoming K-drama by ENA that will be released on Netflix on October 25. The main leads of the show include Kim Young Dae and Pyo Ye Jin. Recently, ENA released the first trailer from the show along with Kim Young Dae and Pyo Ye Jin's character posters from the upcoming drama. It is based on the Naver webtoon of the same name and is a fantasy-based romance genre K-drama.

The first trailer and character posters have been released

ENA released the first trailer of Moon In The Day starring Kim Young Dae and Pyo Ye Jin. In the trailer, Kim Young Dae is seen as a man from the Silla era whereas Pyo Ye Jin is seen as a woman in the modern-day as well as in her past life. The text in the trailer reads 'After 1500 years of waiting, I met you'. A time shift from the Silla era to the modern-day era is shown while Kim Young Dae's character is seen saying that he is stuck here in time while Pyo Ye Jin's character gets to move ahead in time. The trailer ends with Kim Young Dae's character during the Silla era and Pyo Ye Jin’s character as a modern-day woman standing face to face at a distance. You can watch the trailer for Moon In The Day below:

The character poster for the new drama Moon In The Day is also out. Kim Young Dae plays the male lead Do Ha in the drama. The actor was previously seen in projects like The Forbidden Marriage and Shooting Stars. Check out Kim Young Dae's character poster below:

About Moon In The Day

It is a story about a romance between an elite aristocrat from the Silla dynasty who suffers from a tragic fate when he is killed by his loved one and a woman who is the only survivor of a noble family in the Gaya era, also a firefighter turned bodyguard in the present era. The man is stuck in time whereas the female lead gets to move ahead in time. Moon In The Day which also goes by the name The Moon that Rises in the Day is a Netflix drama that will premiere on October 25. The show will be available to watch on Netflix and South Korean cable operator ENA. The episodes will be aired every Wednesday and Thursday at 9 PM KST. Check out Pyo Ye Jin's character poster below:

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook , and Snapchat

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Moon In The Day FIRST Look: Kim Young Dae and Pyo Ye Jin's romance transcends time