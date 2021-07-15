Kim Young Dae cast as lead for new tvN slice of life drama alongside Lee Sung Kyung

Kim Young Dae confirmed as lead actor for tvN’s ‘Shooting Star’. Read ahead to know more.

On the 15th, an entertainment industry official told Sports Chosun, "Kim Young-dae will be the main character of tvN's new drama 'Shooting Star' (written by Choi Young-woo, directed by Lee Soo-hyun)." Shooting Star follows the lives of people who work behind the scenes of the entertainment industry like PR teams, managers and reporters. Young Dae will be playing the character of Gong Tae Song, who is a young star of the new era who is extremely successful and well-loved by his fans. He is courteous, polite and kind. However, underneath the polite exterior, he carries many secrets and burdens.

Lee Sung Kyung will play the character Oh Han Byul, who is the head of the PR team in an entertainment agency. She possesses the natural talent required for her work, and Han Byul is also an expert when it comes to what the public wants. She is bold, energetic and assertive. She has been in the industry for many years so she is able to make the required decisions for the betterment of her team and the company.

Kim Young-dae is a rising star who is currently rapidly rising. From MBC's 'Extraordinary You' to SBS's 'Penthouse', he received attention in various works, and through 'Penthouse', he was able to break out as an actor and has since received many offers. Many fans also look forward to the unique chemistry that Young Dae and Lee Sung Kyung would share on screen. Dubbed as the ‘Web Drama King’ by his fans, he has finally proven his abilities and skills on the big screen.

'Shooting Star' is also becoming a hot topic as a new writer and director are expected to collaborate. Writer Choi Young-woo, who wrote the script for 'Find Me In Your Memory' is currently on board.

ALSO READ: Actress Lee Yoo Bi confirmed to make a special appearance on The Penthouse 3

Join the biggest community of K-Drama fans live on Pinkvilla Rooms to get one step closer to your favourite K-Celebs! Click here to join.

Which other works of Kim Young Dae have you seen? Share your thoughts, opinions, stories, etc with Pinkvilla in the comments below.

Credits :News1

Share your comment ×