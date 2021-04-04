Kim Young Dae to Lee Do Hyun: 4 rookie KDrama actors you should watch out for

With some shows already in their kitty, these actors have recently started getting the attention they rightfully deserve. Take a look at our ‘rookie’ actor picks here!

Korean dramas have everything needed to capture the attention of a global audience. Gorgeous environment, wonderful storytelling and of course, gorgeous actors that are bursting at the seams with talent. Perhaps the South Korean industry is one of the few industries where popularity comes majorly from TV dramas rather than movies. With the increasing number of actors juggling movies and TV shows, from lead to supporting characters, you might have missed out on some of them who have incredible potential.

So today, we’re listing down some rookie actors who have the potential to make it to the big stages. With their popularity riding the high waves now, the world has just started recognising the talent they hold. From supporting roles to lead characters, these actors have dipped their feet in a couple of genres, and already have the industry vying for their attention. Take a look, and find out if you missed any (we sure hope not). And let’s see what they have in the cards for the coming year!

Lee Do Hyun

Starting strong, we have Lee Do Hyun. After making his television debut with ‘Prison Playbook’ in 2017, he managed to bring a heap of praises for his performance, even though it was just a short stint. Winning ‘Character of the Year’ at the 2018 SBS Drama Awards, just gave him even more of a boost. With excellent performances in ‘Scouting Report’, and ‘Hotel del Luna’, Do Hyun had tongues wagging all around the globe. Leaping genres, he also starred in, ’18 Again’ a Korean remake of Zac Effron’s ’17 Again’. Playing the second lead in ‘Sweet Home’, his fandom has rocketed even further. Planned to have a good 2021, Do Hyun is all set to cameo in ‘Beyond Evil’ and have a key role in ‘Youth of May’.

Kim Young Dae

Making his debut with supporting roles in dramas like ‘Office Watch 2’, ‘Just Too Bored’ and ‘It’s Okay To Be Sensitive’ in 2018, Young Dae managed to garner interest in the industry. With screen time and character arc progressing with each drama, his career steadily ran towards stardom. With stellar performances in, ‘Cheat On Me, If You Can’ and ‘The Penthouse: War In Life’, he has caught the attention of the global audience. Partnering with Kim Sae Ron for a cameo in the recently released music video called, ’Graduation Tears’, his skills know no bounds. We can only anticipate his future projects!

Lee Sin Young

Despite being under 25 years of age, Sin Young has already made a name for himself. With his acting debut web series, ‘Just One Bite’ and ‘It’s Okay To Be Sensitive’, he has shown his skilful interactions with the camera and beyond. Getting global fame with his role in ’Crash Landing On You’, one of the most popular dramas in 2020, he knocked it out of the park. With his amazing performance as First Lieutenant Park Kwang Beom, Sin Young really made the best of his screen time. Having had another critical role in, ‘How To Buy A Friend’, he let his charismatic persona flow through again. With his most recent performance belonging to the thriller genre in ‘Awaken’, Sin Young has shown that he has the skills to adapt to various roles exceedingly well.

Lee Jae Wook

Finishing up with a winner, we have another excellent addition to the list with Lee Jae Wook. He made his debut with the superhit drama, ‘Memories Of The Alhambra’. With a key arc in the overall plot, he made wonderful work of the role assigned to him. With a couple of highly rated follow ups like ‘Search: WWW’, and ‘Extraordinary You’, he had audiences eating out the palm of his hand. Having starred in the hit movie ’The Battle of Jangsari’, he made a move towards greater shows like ‘Do Do Sol Sol La La Sol’ and ‘True Beauty’. It looks like Jae Wook has things well in hand. With his next drama, ‘Move To Heaven’ yet to be given a release date, we can only hope things work out even better for him!

For an industry bustling with countless songs, movies and dramas, it sure is a landmine full of talents! These actors aren’t “rookies” per se, they’re just actors with great potential who have caught people’s attention!

In that case, which rookie actor according to you holds potential? Let us know in the comments below!

Credits :News1

Share your comment ×