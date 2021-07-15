Kim Young Dae opts out of School 2021; THIS is revealed to be the reason for his exit from the drama

Kim Young Dae has left the cast of KBS 2TV’s upcoming drama 'School 2021.' Read on to find out.

In a shocking turn of events, rising star Kim Young Dae opts out of KBS' School 2021! The actor's agency Outer Korea officially confirmed the news but refused to divulge further details. However, an industry representative shared that the reason the actor opted out of the drama was because things turned out to be different than what was originally discussed. Kim Young Dae and his team didn't agree to the new changes and decided to step down from his role.

Back in May, it was confirmed that the actor would be joining WEi’s Kim Yo Han in 'School 2021' Kim Young Dae was going to play Jung Young Joo, a transfer student with a hidden story and a past connection to Gong Ki Joon, portrayed by Kim Yo Han. New actors Choi Yi Hyun and Hwang Bo Reum Byeol were locked in as the final cast of the series. Now, the makers of School 2021 are searching for another actor to replace him and take the role of Jung Young Joo.

However, The production team of School 2021 revealed that the actor left the drama without negotiating with the production team! The production team and KBS have not agreed to actor Kim Young Dae’s departure from School 2021, and are working to reach an amicable settlement.

The news has shocked fans, however, we have some good news to brighten up your day. Kim Young Dae is in talks to play the male lead opposite Lee Sung Kyung in the upcoming drama, Shooting Star. Shooting Star will focus on people who work 'behind the scenes' in the entertainment industry such as PR teams, managers, and reporters. Kim Young Dae is in talks to play Gong Tae Sung, a top star with a clean public image. However, it is revealed that he is hiding a big secret under his polite demeanour. Lee Sung Kyung has been offered the role of Oh Han Byul.

When is School 2021 airing? School 2021 is expected to air on Wednesday and Thursday nights in the second half of 2021

