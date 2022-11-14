Kim Young Dae, Park Ju Hyun and Kim Woo Seok star in posters for ‘The Forbidden Marriage’

MBC's new Friday-Saturday drama 'The Forbidden Marriage' released a three-person poster that stimulated curiosity on November 14th, they raised expectations for the court story to be drawn. Scheduled to be broadcast for the first time on December 9 (Friday), ‘The Forbidden Marriage' is based on a web novel of the same name, and is possessed as the crown princess who died in front of King Lee Heon (Kim Young Dae), who lost her crown seven years ago and issued an order to ban the marriage. It is a sensational palace fraud performed by So Rang (played by Park Ju Hyun), a marriage swindler who claims to be possible.

Park Ju Hyun as So Rang:

In the published poster, So Rang's bright smile with loveliness contrasts with Lee Heon and Lee Shin Won's (Kim Woo Seok) expressions and draws attention. One hand of So Rang is pointing at Lee Heon with her brush held high, and the other hand is tied to Lee Shin Won, which also stimulates her intriguing imagination.

Kim Young Dae as Lee Heon and Kim Woo Seok as Lee Shin Won:

Lee Heon makes a cold expression and gestures as if he is cutting off Sorang's hand, and Lee Shin Won holds Sorang's wrist tightly with a light smile. The copy that reveals each character also catches the eye. So Eang's 'Why am I a cheater? The phrase 'a messenger of love for young men and women' reveals her confident and confident personality as it is anytime, anywhere. 'The king who issued a 7-year ban on marriage. Lee Heon's phrase, "Do you see me as a madman or a tyrant?" shows the king's dignity as well as his strong presence as a monarch. Lastly, Lee Shin Won's 'I wanted to be an investigator. Then, the phrase 'I wonder if I can find the lost bride' makes me look forward to the unrequited love story he will unfold.