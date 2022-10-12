Kim Young Dae, Park Ju Hyun and more participate in the script reading for ‘The Forbidden Marriage’

MBC's new drama 'The Forbidden Marriage' is a work based on a web novel of the same name. It is a delightful and exhilarating palace scam in which So Rang (Park Ju Hyun), a marriage con artist who claims that she can possess the deceased Crown Prince, appears in front of King Lee Hun (Kim Young Dae), who is in love and orders a marriage ban. Attention is focused on how the huge fraudulent drama that So Rang, who has been working as a marriage scammer for 7 years, will play out against Joseon will unfold. On October 12th, at the script reading site in the photo released by 'Golden Spirit', director Park Sang Woo, Jung Hoon, and writer Cheon Ji Hye, along with Park Ju Hyun (as So Rang), Kim Young Dae (as Lee Heon), Kim Woo Seok (as Lee Shin Won) and Yang Dong Geun Actors from all generations, including (Jo Seong Gyun), Park Seon Young (Seo's wife), Choi Deok Moon and Kim Min Ju (Ahn), were in full force.

According to the production team, the script reading scene showed perfect breathing from the first meeting, and the actors' brilliant performances led to an atmosphere reminiscent of a real filming site. In particular, when the full-scale script reading began, the actors instantly immersed themselves in their roles and heated up the atmosphere of the set. First, 'Sorang', played by Park Ju Hyun, is the mistress of the tea house 'Aedaldang' and a con artist who secretly connects people's ties while living in the age of golden spirits. Park Ju Hyun has portrayed the character of Sorang, who is lively and pleasant, but also has a lot of temperament, without any sense of heterogeneity. Kim Young Dae completely transforms into 'Lee Heon', the representative love lover of Joseon and the king of Joseon. Lee Heon is struggling with the grief of losing the Crown Prince, but when he meets So Rang, his life changes completely. Fans are looking forward to seeing what kind of chemistry between Kim Young Dae and Park Ju Hyun, who will meet as King and So Rang.