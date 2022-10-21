Kim Young Dae, Park Ju Hyun, Kim Woo Seok starrer ‘Forbidden Marriage’ to premiere on THIS date

MBC's new Friday-Saturday drama 'Forbidden Marriage' has been confirmed for its first broadcast on Friday, December 9th. It is a work based on a web novel of the same name, and after losing the Crown Prince’s wife 7 years ago, he fell into disappointment and ordered a marriage ban and soon, in front of King Lee Heon (Kim Young Dae), a marriage scammer So Rang who claims that she can possess the Crown Prince’s wife. Park Ju Hyun appears and is a delightful and exhilarating palace scam.

Park Ju Hyun:

In addition, major actors such as Park Ju Hyun, Kim Young Dae and Kim Woo Seok have confirmed their appearances and are attracting attention as a promising MBC historical drama. First, Park Ju Hyun plays the role of So Rang, the mistress of the tea house 'Aedaldang' and a con artist who secretly connects people's ties while living in the age of golden spirits. Park Joo-hyun plans to present a pleasant energy to viewers by digesting 200% of the lively, cheerful, and lively Sorang character without any sense of heterogeneity.

Kim Young Dae:

Kim Young Dae completely transforms into 'Lee Heon', the representative love lover of Joseon and the king of Joseon. Lee Heon is struggling with the grief of losing the Crown Prince, but when he meets So Rang, his life changes completely. The anticipation of viewers is increasing as to what kind of chemistry between Kim Young Dae and Park Ju Hyun, who will meet as King and Jimil Nine.

Kim Woo Seok:

Kim Woo Seok, who is the eldest son of Yeongui Jeong's house and played as 'Lee Shin Won', a master swordsman in the Uigeumbu, is expected to meet viewers as a warrior who is smart and uses a sword, unlike his gentle face. This is the part that makes you wonder how Kim Woo Seok will portray the sad and dangerous feelings of unrequited love.

