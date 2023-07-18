Kim Young Dae, Pyo Ye Jin, On Joo Wan and Jung Woo Jin confirmed for Moon In The Day; Premiering on THIS day

On July 18, ENA confirmed that Kim Young Dae, Pyo Ye Jin, On Joo Wan, and Jung Woo Jin will be leading the upcoming historical romance drama Moon In The Da. It will be premiered on October 25. All four actors have been a part of or led popular dramas in recent years or so. Kim Young Dae acted in Shooting Stars, Pyo Ye Jin starred in Taxi Driver, On Joo Wan in Penthouse 2 and 3 and Jung Woo Jin starred as an antagonist in The Good Bad Mother.

Moon In The Day starring Kim Young Dae and Pyo Ye Jin:

In view of a webtoon with a similar name, 'Moon In The Day' recounts the tale of contention between a man whose time has halted and a lady whose time streams between the past and the present. The male lead role that Kim Young Dae will play, Doha, is described as someone with attractive eyes and a tall, handsome appearance. Because of this, the role was dubbed Naeuri and quickly gained popularity. Specifically, Kim Young Dae will depict Doha in the 21st century and Doha in the Three Kingdoms period, while the spirits of 'Doha' and 'Jun Oh' coincide in one body as the cutting-edge character 'Jun Oh' goes through many highs and lows. After Kang Young Hwa, a normal female college student, wakes up from the death of Han Jun Oh, the younger sibling of Han Min Oh, a neighbor friend she had a crush on, the story moves forward with conflict and love between Do Ha, an aristocrat from Silla who conquered Gaya during the Three Kingdoms, and Han Rita, the daughter of General Daegaya. The narrative spans both the past and the present as a history lesson. Pyo Ye Jin will play Kang Young Hwa, who is Han Rita's nineteenth reincarnation character and has eyes only for Han Min Oh.

On Joo Wan’s character:

On Joo Wan will play Han Min Oh, the older brother of Han Jun Oh, the unrequited love of Kang Young Hwa. On Joo Wan, who was born in 1983 and turns 41 this year, made his acting debut in 2002 with the movie Yain Era. He was in a number of movies, including Taste of Money, Human Addiction, Time Renegades and Honest Candidate. Additionally, he became well-known for his roles in dramas and variety shows like Punch, Beautiful Gong Shim, The Man Who Sets the Table and Everyone's Lies. In 2021, he added interest to the show as the genuine Ju Dan Tae in 'Penthouse Season 3'.

