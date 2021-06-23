Kim Young Dae reveals what gives him strength to overcome any pressure; Fresh update on School 2021 casting

In a recent interview and pictorial for Arena Homme Plus magazine, Kim Young Dae shared his thoughts on acting. Read on to find out.

Kim Young Dae is undoubtedly one of Korea's brightest young stars! The talented actor started his career with brief roles before he got his big break on MBC's Extraordinary You, where he played the school heartthrob. He gained recognition amongst the younger audiences and quickly followed it up with two back to back hit dramas, Cheat On Me If You Can and SBS' smash-hit makjang drama, The Penthouse. In a recent interview with Arena Homme Plus magazine, Kim Young Dae shared his honest thoughts on acting and how he overcomes any pressure.

Kim Young Dae revealed that the process of discovering his own strengths while acting is a lot of fun! He shared that it is because he enjoys his work so much it helps alleviate the pressure off him. He stated, "Enjoying myself is what gives me the strength to overcome any pressure." The talented actor is all set to headline KBS' School 2021 alongside Kim Yo Han. Kim Young Dae will portray the role of Jung Young Joo, a transfer student who harbours a secret. Jung Young Joo will also share a secret past with Gong Ki Joon, raising anticipation for their relationship. Gong Ki Joon will be played by Kim Yo Han.

Meanwhile, in a fresh update new and talented actor Yoo Mi Rae is confirmed to join School 2021. Yoo Mi Rae will act as Lee Jae-hee who is Lee Sang Joon’s twin sister and a CEO’s niece, she will have new changes after joining the woodwork club. School 2021 will air on Wednesday and Thursday nights and is expected to air in the second half of 2021.

Arena Homme Plus Magazine

