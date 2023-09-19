Kim Young Dae transforms into nobleman trapped in body of a top star for Moon In The Day’s new stills

Actor Kim Young Dae has released new stills from his upcoming fantasy romance K-drama, Moon In The Day, in which he portrays a nobleman trapped in the body of a top star. Moon In The Day is scheduled to premiere on October 25, 2023, promising an intriguing and unique storyline for viewers to look forward to.

Moon In The Day unveils new stills

ENA's upcoming drama, Moon in the Day, has unveiled intriguing new stills featuring Kim Young Dae. Adapted from a popular webtoon, Moon in the Day weaves a haunting and heart-wrenching love story spanning 1,500 years. With a narrative that shifts between the past and the present, the drama follows a man trapped in a timeless existence and a woman whose life flows like a river.

The freshly unveiled stills showcase Kim Young Dae's remarkable transformation as he takes on the roles of Han Jun Oh, a renowned top star in Korea, and Do Ha, an elite noble of the Silla Dynasty. Following a car crash, Han Jun Oh's body becomes the vessel for Do Ha's soul, creating a striking contrast in personalities.

In the initial set of images, Do Ha is depicted wearing armor, his long hair flowing and neatly tied behind him. His solemn expression and sharp gaze exude a charismatic aura. The following images feature Han Jun Oh in leather pants, revealing a distinct charm distinct from that of Do Ha's. Fans and viewers are eagerly anticipating Kim Young Dae's captivating portrayal as he navigates the duality of these two characters in the drama.

More about Moon In The Day

Moon in the Day is scheduled to make its debut on October 25 at 9 p.m. KST, taking over the time slot previously occupied by The Kidnapping Day. On September 18, ENA unveiled the first teaser poster for the series, featuring Kim Young Dae and Pyo Ye Jin. The drama promises a captivating and poignant tale of reincarnation, with a man trapped in a timeless existence after being murdered by his wife and a woman who has lost her memories of her past life, continuing her journey without any recollection.

Kang Young Hwa (Pyo Ye Jin) is a skilled firefighter, reincarnated from Han Rita, a Daegaya aristocrat who survived a shocking incident. Do Ha (Kim Young Dae) is a Silla nobleman who finds himself in the body of South Korea's top star, Han Jun Oh, following an accident.

In the teaser poster, Kang Young Hwa is seen wearing modern attire, while Do Ha is dressed in a traditional hanbok. This striking contrast in their clothing symbolizes the distinct worlds they originate from, encapsulating the essence of the drama—a story that delves into themes of love, loss, and reincarnation.

