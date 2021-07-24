Kim Young Dae's agency releases statement explaining the actor's untimely departure from 'School 2021'

The 'School 2021' casting issue is getting messier by the day! In a shocking turn of events, rising star Kim Young Dae opted out of KBS' School 2021, just a few days ahead of production. At the time, Kim Young Dae's agency Outer Korea confirmed the news but refused to divulge any further information. However, the production team of KBS stated that Kim Young Dae left the drama without negotiating with the production team. Now it seems like things between the production team of School 2021 and Kim Young Dae, has only taken a turn for the worse!

On July 23, the production team of 'School 2021' released a statement confirming the actor's sudden departure from the drama. In their statement, the production team reiterated that the actor left the drama without any prior discussion and negotiation with the team. They further, accused Kim Young Dae of delaying the filming process as they would now have to find a replacement for the actor at such short notice. They also divulged that they will begin filming once they find Kim Young Dae's replacement and greet the audiences with a good drama in the second half of the year.

Shortly after the production team's statement, Kim Young Dae's agency Outer Korea released a statement from their end, citing the 'actual reason' for the actor's untimely departure from 'School 2021' Kim Young Dae's agency blamed the production team, Kingsland for cancelling script readings and work meetings repeatedly! Outer Korea also stated that the production team announced Kim Young Dae's casting in 'School 2021' even before they signed the official, revised contract!

That's not all, Outer Korea also accused Kingsland of not paying Kim Young Dae his initial contract downpayment, despite several notifications from the agency's end. They clarified that they did reach out to Kingsland to cancel the contract, however, instead of responding to the agency, they reached out to Kim Young Dae directly, notifying him about a script reading meet on July 15! Outer Korea also added that their several messages to Kingsland have gone unanswered. Well, we hope the issue is resolved soon on both ends!

