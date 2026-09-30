Kim Young Kwang and Lee Ju Myoung to star together in new rom-com drama The Queen of Taming

Kim Young Kwang and Lee Ju Myoung are set to star together in the upcoming rom-com drama The Queen of Taming. On September 30, 2026, the production team of ENA’s upcoming Monday-Tuesday drama announced that Kim Young Kwang and Lee Ju Myoung had been confirmed for the cast. The series is scheduled to premiere in the first half of 2027.

Kim Young Kwang and Lee Ju Myoung are set to star together in The Queen of Taming

According to Soompi, The Queen of Taming is a romantic comedy that follows Ji Yong, a hedge fund manager at the top of the financial world, and Woo Ri, a contract veterinarian at a zoo he acquires. Their lives become unexpectedly intertwined as they find themselves navigating a complicated employer-employee dynamic. The drama will be directed by Song Hyun Wook, known for Would You Marry Me?.

Kim Young Kwang will play Ma Ji Yong, a man who is as fierce as a wild beast. He is a hedge fund manager who handles astronomical sums of money and possesses a genius-level instinct for investments. Constantly on edge as he navigates the cutthroat world of conglomerate families, he refuses to rest until he gets what he wants. However, when it comes to romance, he is a complete novice, giving the character an unexpected charm.

Meanwhile, Lee Ju Myoung will play Jo Woo Ri, a strong-willed veterinarian known as the “Queen of Taming.” Gifted at calming even the most difficult animals, she is fearless and never backs down in the face of injustice. Her life takes an unexpected turn when she meets Ji Yong, a man who is as fierce as a wild beast.

The Queen of Taming is scheduled to premiere in the first half of 2027.

Kim Young Kwang and Lee Ju Myoung’s work front

Kim Young Kwang will next appear in the upcoming shows Take Charge of My Heart and Portraits of Delusion.

Meanwhile, Lee Ju Myoung was last seen in Reborn Rookie, a workplace fantasy comedy based on the web novel The New Employee Chairman Kang by San Kyung.

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