Kim Young Kwang Birthday Special: Top 5 performances; from reporter in Pinocchio to Somebody's psycho killer

Kim Young Kwang is one of the most talented actors in the South Korean entertainment industry. Initially, he led a successful modeling career and became a renowned face of various luxury brands. Later, he ventured into acting and played a supporting role in the drama, Good Doctor (2013). He landed his first lead role in a web drama titled Gogh, The Starry Night. Since then, the actor has never looked back. Whether it is about playing a demanding boss in The Secret Life of My Secretary or a gangster in Evilive, he has nailed every character he played.

As the actor turns 37 today, let’s explore the best 5 roles essayed by Kim Young Kwang!

Seo Beom Jo in Pinocchio (2014-15)

Pinocchio is a romantic comedy drama that stars Lee Jong Suk, Park Shin Hye, Kim Young Kwang, and Lee Yu Bi as the main cast members. The show revolves around a bunch of rookie journalists who face different challenges as they enter the world of news reporting.

In the show, Kim Young Kwang plays Seo Beom Jo, an apprentice reporter who hails from a rich background. He joins the news industry to meet Choi In Ha (Park Shin Hye), a girl he connects with virtually via a wrong phone number. He constantly reads her texts and falls for her. As the show progresses, viewers get to know that there is more to his character than just being a rich spoiled brat.

Advertisement

Hwang Woo Yeon in On Your Wedding Day (2018)

In this beautifully narrated rom-com film titled On Your Wedding Day, Kim Young Kwang portrays Hwang Woo Yeon, a PE teacher who receives a wedding invitation from his first love, Hwan Seung Hee (Park Bo Young). He then reminisces about the good old days of his high school and the movie takes the viewers back in time.

Hwang Woo Yeon used to be an immature school boy, who falls for a pretty transfer student. To avoid the attention of other male students, Hwan Seung Hee and Hwang Woo Yeon mutually pretend to date each other and spend a cheerful summer together. However, Hwang Woo Yeon eventually starts developing feelings for her but before he can say something, she transfers to another school yet again. Two years later (with no contact in between), the duo meets again accidentally but this time, Hwan Seung Hee already has a boyfriend.

Do Min Ik in The Secret Life of My Secretary (2019)

In The Secret Life of My Secretary (2019), Kim Young Kwang assumes the role of Do Min Ik, a department manager at a mobile media firm. He is an intelligent yet narcissistic boss who is dependent on his docile secretary for everything (literally, from choosing the right outfits to organizing his schedules). Despite being the head, he lacks the ability to communicate better with people due to prosopagnosia (face blindness). He develops this condition after he is attacked by an unidentified man. This creates more problems for the secretary Jung Gal Hee (Jin Ki Joo) as he forces her to wear the same red-colored shrug every day so that he can recognize her with the help of her outfit and trust her to solve the attack mystery.

Sung Yun Oh in Somebody (2022)

Kwang Young Kwang underwent a drastic transformation for his role in Somebody. Earlier, he has been part of light-entertainment projects but with this thriller drama, he intended to stop being typecast as a charming lover on-screen.

In Somebody, he takes on the role of Sung Yun Oh, an architectural designer with a dark side. He is a psychopathic killer who hunts his victims through a dating app. In the process, he ends up finding the app developer and gets involved with her, unaware that she has actually figured out his true identity.

Advertisement

Seo Do Young in EVILIVE (2023)

EVILIVE is a noir-themed drama that follows the story of Han Dong-Soo (Shin Ha Kyun), a lawyer who picks up a case involving a gangster, Seo Do Young (Kim Young Kwang). Seo Do Young is a former baseball player and the second-in-command of a giant criminal organization. The actor does justice to his role as he has an intimidating aura and has the ability to hide his villainous demeanor behind his handsome face.

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook and Snapchat

ALSO READ: Island’s Kim Nam Gil and Call it Love’s Kim Young Kwang team up for intriguing action thriller Trigger