Kim Young Kwang confirmed to lead upcoming romance drama; Lee Sung Kyung in talks?

On April 21, a Korean media outlet reported that Kim Young Kwang and Lee Sung Kyung will be leading an upcoming romance drama, ‘Tell Me It’s Love’ (literal translation). Following this, Kim Young Kwang’s agency Wide-S Company responded to the reports and confirmed the news, stating, “Kim Young Kwang will be appearing in the new drama ‘Tell Me It’s Love’.” Further, a source from the actor’s agency reportedly also revealed that the drama recently began shooting, and that Lee Young Kwang is currently in the middle of filming.

Meanwhile, Lee Sung Kyung’s agency YG Entertainment also responded to the reports. According to the agency’s statement, Lee Sung Kyung did receive an offer to lead to ‘Tell Me It’s Love’, and is currently positively reviewing it. Therefore, going by the agency’s statement, the actress’ participation in the drama is not confirmed as of present, unlike reports.

‘Tell Me It’s Love’ is a drama of the romance genre, that brings together two people due to revenge, but as time passes, they come to understand each other and grow together. Kim Young Kwang has been confirmed to take on the male lead role of Han Dong Jin, who throws himself into work, to fight off his loneliness. Lee Sung Kyung has been offered the female lead role of Shim Woo Joo, who decides to take revenge on Han Dong Jin, who has affected her life. The two characters undergo unexpected changes after getting to know more about each other.

The series is aiming to be released in the first half of next year, and is currently in discussions to be released via an OTT platform.

Stay tuned for more updates!

