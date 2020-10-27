  1. Home
  2. entertainment

The King: Eternal Monarch alum Kim Go Eun leaves fans emotional as she visits her grandmother's resting place

The King: Eternal Monarch star Kim Go Eun took to Instagram and revealed that she recently visited her grandmother's resting place. The actress was soon flooded with emotional messages from fans.
16742 reads Mumbai Updated: October 27, 2020 02:09 pm
Kim Go Eun visits her grandmother's resting placeThe King: Eternal Monarch alum Kim Go Eun leaves fans emotional as she visits her grandmother's resting place
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

The King: Eternal Monarch star Kim Go Eun has been out and about lately. The actress was busy with the release of her short film while also taking a quick vacation with a couple of friends. The Goblin star took a break from it all and decided to visit her grandmother's resting place. Kim Go Eun took to Instagram and shared a selca from the visit. With a look at the tombstone and Kim Go Eun peeping into the frame, the actress revealed she visited her grandmother after a long time. 

Soon after the photo was shared online, emotional fans took to the comments section and assured the actress that her grandmother will be proud of the starlet. "your grandma will be proud of you," read a comment. "She is taking care of you from heaven," added another fan. "You are a good girl. Your grandmom is always proud of you," another comment read. "You have a beautiful heart, your grandma is proud of you," a fan said. 

Check out the photo below: 

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

오랜만에 할머니랑 

A post shared by @ ggonekim on

Over the weekend, Kim Go Eun blessed our timeline with a couple of photos. The actress flaunted her new hairstyle while she seemed distracted during an outing with a friend. In another post, the actress was seen posing beside her own poster for Chanel. The masked star adorably recreated the pose from the ad and shared the photos on Instagram. Check them out below: 

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

희동이랑

A post shared by @ ggonekim on

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

후다닥!! 찍어보고싶었어요..

A post shared by @ ggonekim on

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates. 

ALSO READ: Kim Go Eun Instagram: From birthday to The King: Eternal Monarch pics ft Lee Min Ho, MOST liked photos of 2020

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Instagram

You may like these
The King: Eternal Monarch alum Kim Go Eun marks the release of Untact with breathtaking photos
The King: Eternal Monarch's Lee Min Ho captured during dinner; Actor's co star Kim Go Eun flaunts a Chanel bag
The King: Eternal Monarch star Kim Go Eun flaunts a gorgeous sunkissed selca; See Photo
Kim Go Eun drops poster of her new short film Untact; The King: Eternal Monarch actress stars with Kim Joo Hun
The King: Eternal Monarch's Kim Go Eun excited to reunite with Sunset in My Hometown co star Shin Hyun Bin
BTS: Jimin and RM add another adorable MiniMoni moment to the files with their Dynamite TikTok video

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement