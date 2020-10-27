The King: Eternal Monarch alum Kim Go Eun leaves fans emotional as she visits her grandmother's resting place

The King: Eternal Monarch star Kim Go Eun took to Instagram and revealed that she recently visited her grandmother's resting place. The actress was soon flooded with emotional messages from fans.

The King: Eternal Monarch star Kim Go Eun has been out and about lately. The actress was busy with the release of her short film while also taking a quick vacation with a couple of friends. The Goblin star took a break from it all and decided to visit her grandmother's resting place. Kim Go Eun took to Instagram and shared a selca from the visit. With a look at the tombstone and Kim Go Eun peeping into the frame, the actress revealed she visited her grandmother after a long time.

Soon after the photo was shared online, emotional fans took to the comments section and assured the actress that her grandmother will be proud of the starlet. "your grandma will be proud of you," read a comment. "She is taking care of you from heaven," added another fan. "You are a good girl. Your grandmom is always proud of you," another comment read. "You have a beautiful heart, your grandma is proud of you," a fan said.

Check out the photo below:

Over the weekend, Kim Go Eun blessed our timeline with a couple of photos. The actress flaunted her new hairstyle while she seemed distracted during an outing with a friend. In another post, the actress was seen posing beside her own poster for Chanel. The masked star adorably recreated the pose from the ad and shared the photos on Instagram. Check them out below:

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

ALSO READ: Kim Go Eun Instagram: From birthday to The King: Eternal Monarch pics ft Lee Min Ho, MOST liked photos of 2020

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Instagram

Share your comment ×